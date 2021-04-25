Apparently, You're Never Really Living in the Present — A Neuroscientist Explains

To be clear, present-moment mindfulness is an excellent practice and can offer profound benefits for your mental well-being. What Leaf emphasizes, here, are the ways in which we often misunderstand what it means to "live in the present."

The main key we tend to miss? Context. “We spend between one-half and three-quarters of our day in our minds time-traveling between the past, present, and future," Leaf explains. Think of your nonconscious mind as an endless forest, rich with thoughts and memories. Those memories are never rooted in the present: Once they occur, they're immediately existing in the past. Then once a memory has been consolidated, it has the power to affect your future by informing you of what has and could happen.

It's a constant process that's constantly churning—and Leaf says your mind physically cannot stay in one place for very long. "It'll just calm you down for a few seconds," she notes. Then, once your mind starts shifting between the past, present, and future again (because, trust, it will), you might not be able to keep up. "[Living in the present] is only part of the process," she adds.