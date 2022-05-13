Why This Air-Dry Styling Cream Works & How To Use It

If you blow dry your hair often, you know just how addicting it can be. Your hair is readily styled for the day and a few days after (if that’s your thing). I know from experience; I was a chronic blow dryer until a few months ago. Then I decided to experiment with styling products to feel more satisfied with how my naturally wavy hair looked.

After a long process of trial and error, I discovered my holy grail for perfectly air dried strands: the Neuma Beauty neuStyling Air-Dry Shaper. This creamy leave-in product enhances the look of my natural waves and cuts down on any inconsistent shape (straight in some areas, wavy in others)—and I can’t get enough.