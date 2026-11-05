Changing One Thing In Your Pantry Could Make A Massive Difference In Heart & Kidney Health
Salt is probably one of the most-used ingredients in your kitchen. But the type you reach for could affect more than the flavor of your food.
A global study1 explored what might happen if countries replaced regular table salt with a potassium-enriched version. Researchers estimated that this simple switch could help prevent millions of deaths from cardiovascular and kidney disease each year.
About the study
Researchers used health data from 193 countries and territories to estimate the impact of replacing regular salt with potassium-enriched salt.
Rather than conducting a clinical trial, they used a modeling approach to predict how this dietary change could affect disease rates.
They looked at several possibilities, including a complete switch worldwide, replacing only the salt used in home cooking, and focusing on people with high blood pressure.
The reasoning comes down to two minerals. Most people consume too much sodium and too little potassium, a combination that can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of cardiovascular and kidney disease.
Globally, average sodium intake is more than twice the recommended limit, while potassium intake falls short.
A simple salt swap could prevent millions of deaths
If every country switched to potassium-enriched salt, researchers estimated that nearly 3 million deaths from cardiovascular and kidney disease could be prevented annually.
The change could also prevent more than 10 million new cases and reduce nearly 70 million years of healthy life lost to illness or disability.
Even a partial switch could help. Replacing only the salt used in home cooking and seasoning was projected to prevent 1.85 million deaths annually, compared with 1.56 million from replacing salt in processed and restaurant foods alone.
However, potassium-enriched salt requires some extra consideration for people with advanced kidney disease. In this group, the added potassium can raise blood potassium levels and the risk of hyperkalemia, a potentially dangerous excess of potassium in the blood.
In this group, researchers estimated that the added potassium could contribute to 100,000 deaths annually, while the blood pressure benefits could prevent 750,000.
These projections suggest a potential overall benefit, but they don't mean the swap is safe for every individual with kidney disease.
The balance of risks and benefits depends on a person's kidney function and ability to regulate potassium. Importantly, these are modeled estimates rather than outcomes observed in a clinical trial.
RELATED READ: Is This The Best Supplement For Energy?
What makes potassium-enriched salt different
Potassium-enriched salt looks and works much like regular table salt, but some of its sodium chloride is replaced with potassium chloride.
A common formulation contains 75% sodium chloride and 25% potassium chloride, meaning less sodium and more potassium in each sprinkle.
And you don't necessarily have to sacrifice flavor. Research cited by the study found that most people noticed little difference in taste. In one large, long-term trial, 92% of participants were still using the substitute after five years.
How to make the switch safely
When shopping, look for a lower-sodium salt substitute that lists potassium chloride as an ingredient, since formulations vary.
A few precautions are important:
- Kidney disease: Because people with advanced kidney disease face a higher risk of hyperkalemia, check with your doctor before switching.
- Certain medications: If you take medication that affects your potassium levels, ask your healthcare provider whether these substitutes are safe for you.
- Overall sodium intake: A salt substitute isn't a free pass to season more generously. Processed foods and restaurant meals can still contribute plenty of sodium.
The takeaway
Your regular table salt isn't the only option on the shelf.
Potassium-enriched salt could help shift the sodium-potassium balance in a healthier direction, with potentially huge benefits for heart and kidney health.
Just remember that when it comes to potassium, more isn't always better, particularly if your kidneys or medications affect how your body handles it.