Researchers Studied 10,000+ People With Depression & Found An Overlooked Pattern
We tend to talk about depression as though it's one condition with one set of symptoms. But anyone who's experienced it, or watched someone they love go through it, knows that depression can look very different from person to person.
Some people struggle to fall asleep, while others sleep for 10 hours and still wake up exhausted. Some feel their worst in the morning, while others notice their mood shifting with the seasons. And while one person might respond well to antidepressants, another can spend months trying different medications without finding much relief.
So what explains why depression can look so different from one person to the next? And could understanding those differences help us figure out why certain treatments work better for some people than others?
New research1 suggests there may be an important factor we've been overlooking.
Researchers studied more than 10,000 people with depression
They were particularly interested in whether certain sleep patterns and body clock characteristics could help identify a distinct form of depression.
Our circadian rhythm is the body's internal 24-hour clock. It helps regulate when we feel sleepy or alert, but it also influences hormones, energy levels, and other processes connected to mental health.
Researchers looked for six circadian-related characteristics, including being a night owl, sleeping longer during depressive episodes, waking up tired, seasonal mood changes, and differences between natural sleep schedules and daily obligations.
Participants who had at least three of these characteristics were classified as having a potential subtype the researchers called circadian depression. The team then compared their symptoms, treatment experiences, and genetic profiles with those of participants who didn't meet those criteria.
Nearly 1 in 4 participants had signs of circadian depression
The researchers identified 2,604 participants, roughly 23% of the study population, who fit the circadian depression profile. And their experiences with depression differed in some important ways.
Compared with other participants, people in this group tended to develop depression earlier in life and reported more severe mental health symptoms, including greater psychological distress and suicidal thoughts.
They were also more likely to report weight gain during depressive episodes and had different genetic risk patterns related to sleep, mental health, and metabolic health. But one of the most interesting findings involved treatment.
People with circadian depression reported poorer responses to common antidepressants, including SSRIs and SNRIs, along with more side effects.
This doesn't mean those medications can't work for people with circadian-related symptoms. The study relied on self-reported treatment experiences, and researchers haven't established that this proposed subtype predicts which treatments will work best.
Still, the findings raise an interesting possibility: For some people, addressing disruptions to the body's internal clock might deserve more attention alongside traditional depression treatment.
How to support your circadian rhythm & mental health
Circadian rhythms help coordinate sleep, alertness, and hormone activity, so disruptions can affect how we feel throughout the day. While this study didn't test circadian-focused treatments, researchers suggest approaches like light therapy and melatonin-based medications deserve further investigation for this group.
In the meantime, a few habits can help support a more consistent body clock:
- Get outside in the morning. Natural light helps signal to your brain that it's time to be awake.
- Keep a consistent sleep schedule. Try to wake up and go to bed around the same time each day.
- Move your body regularly. Exercise can support sleep quality and overall mental health.
- Dim the lights at night. Reducing bright light before bed can help your body prepare for sleep.
The takeaway
Depression is complicated, and what works for one person won't necessarily work for another.
This research suggests that paying closer attention to someone's sleep patterns, energy levels, and internal body clock could help clinicians better understand their depression and potentially guide more personalized treatment.