A 23,000-Person Study Found A Surprising Link Between Exercise & Depression Risk
When depression runs in your family, a rough patch can leave you wondering whether your genes are working against you.
And while you can't change your DNA, you can influence some of the habits that shape your health. Exercise is already known to support mental well-being, but could it make a difference for people who are genetically more vulnerable to depression?
A new study1 explored this question, looking at how physical activity related to both depression diagnoses and symptom severity.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from more than 23,000 adults, with an average age of around 56.
Roughly two-thirds were women. Genetic testing helped estimate each person's inherited risk of depression, while wearable devices tracked daily steps and minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.
The team then examined whether participants had received a depression diagnosis and how severe their symptoms were.
Exercise was linked to milder depression symptoms in people with higher genetic risk
Genetics did play a role, as the research revealed that people with a higher genetic risk were indeed more likely to develop depression.
More physically active participants, meanwhile, were less likely to receive a depression diagnosis. However, the researchers didn't find evidence that exercise changed how strongly genetic risk was associated with developing depression.
When they looked at symptom severity, they found a different pattern. Among people with a higher genetic risk, those who were more physically active tended to have less severe depression symptoms, and the association appeared across different measures of activity and symptoms.
So, while exercise wasn't shown to prevent depression in people with a genetic predisposition as a whole, it was linked to milder symptoms among those at higher risk.
What the findings mean for your mental health
A family history of depression doesn't guarantee you'll develop it. Mental health is influenced by many factors, including biology, life experiences, sleep, stress, and social support.
Because researchers observed existing patterns rather than testing an exercise program, they can't say whether movement helped ease symptoms. It's possible that people with milder symptoms had more energy to be active, or that other factors influenced both.
Still, the findings add to our understanding of how everyday movement relates to mental well-being, including among people with greater genetic vulnerability to depression.
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Finding movement that works for you
You don't need an intense workout plan to get moving.
The researchers tracked everyday activity, including steps and moderate-to-vigorous movement, rather than focusing on athletic performance.
- Choose something you enjoy: Walking, dancing, and cycling are all options. Find an activity that fits your life.
- Build movement into your day: Take a short walk during a break or catch up with a friend while walking.
- Keep professional support in the picture: Exercise can complement depression care, but it shouldn't replace it. A qualified mental health professional can help you find appropriate support.
The takeaway
You can't pick your genes, but you can make choices that support your well-being. People with higher genetic risk who moved more tended to have milder depression symptoms in this study, and it feels safe to assume that choosing activities you find enjoyable will only add to their benefit.
Regular movement is always worth including as one part of a well-rounded mental health toolkit.