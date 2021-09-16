The Natural Whitening Toothpaste That Made A Difference In My Smile
But my oral care? Well, I’m less married to products in the category. I typically just grab whatever’s been sent to me or what I can find on the shelves of my neighborhood pharmacy. Then I tried Wellnesse’s Fluoride-Free Whitening Toothpaste in Fresh Mint, a delightfully fresh and effective formula that rivals all the traditional pastes of my past—and well? I might have found a keeper.
The formula keeps things bright.
Here’s the deal: I don’t have knock-you-out-of-your-seat shiny whites, but my teeth do garner the occasional compliment for their bright hue. I don’t get them professionally whitened, nor have I used at-home brightening treatments in the last few years. I just rely on whitening toothpaste, diligent oral hygiene, and lifestyle choices (read: limit my dark colored drinks to my morning cup of coffee, the rest of the day is water). This is all to say: My toothpaste-of-choice does a ton of heavy lifting.
Wellnesse’s formula uses a combination of hydroxyapatite for oral health and aloe vera for its brightening abilities. (No strong bleaching agents here, in case that’s a concern.) The two work synergistically together to build up the tooth’s natural enamel—as well as prevent and buff away stains. The hydroxyapatite is a naturally occurring mineral actually found in that protective outer layer, and has the ability to strengthen teeth when used topically. Additionally, the aloe vera may have natural brightening abilities thanks to its ability to remove plaque and reduce tartar formation.
And we know a bright smile isn’t solely in the color—it’s in the overall appearance, including the gums. When gums look irritated and angry it affects the look of the entire mouth. Well, both aloe vera, hydroxyapatite (and a green tea extract that we’ll elaborate on in a second), help improve gum health and reduce signs of inflammation.
Be sure to protect your oral microbiome.
I spend a lot of time talking about the skin microbiome in my work, as I believe it is one of the most under-appreciated, yet emerging areas of skin health discovery. How we treat our microbiome—in both positive and negative ways—affects our overall health. And the more we learn, the more we come to realize how modern lifestyle habits and products we come to rely on may be inadvertently doing more harm than good to our precious flora.
Well, the same goes for your oral microbiome. Much like sulfates and harsh detergents strip your skin of it’s natural ecosystems, the SLS in traditional toothpastes are likely doing similar harm to your mouth, including leading to chronic bad breath in the long run say some experts!
However, Wellnesse’s formula keeps the biome healthy and balanced by avoiding the damaging surfactants and layering in soothing botanicals like green tea and neem oil. Green tea is loaded with antioxidants that can protect the area and fight off irritation and free radical damage. Neem oil is a beloved extract that has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties, such as anti-inflammation and anti-bacterial.
The takeaway.
If you’re looking for a natural toothpaste that can restore your oral health, won’t disrupt your microbiome, and will add an element of shine? This brilliant formula does all that—with a slightly sweet, and very refreshing minty taste, too.
