The Natural Whitening Toothpaste That Made A Difference In My Smile

Here’s the deal: I don’t have knock-you-out-of-your-seat shiny whites, but my teeth do garner the occasional compliment for their bright hue. I don’t get them professionally whitened, nor have I used at-home brightening treatments in the last few years. I just rely on whitening toothpaste, diligent oral hygiene, and lifestyle choices (read: limit my dark colored drinks to my morning cup of coffee, the rest of the day is water). This is all to say: My toothpaste-of-choice does a ton of heavy lifting.

Wellnesse’s formula uses a combination of hydroxyapatite for oral health and aloe vera for its brightening abilities. (No strong bleaching agents here, in case that’s a concern.) The two work synergistically together to build up the tooth’s natural enamel—as well as prevent and buff away stains. The hydroxyapatite is a naturally occurring mineral actually found in that protective outer layer, and has the ability to strengthen teeth when used topically. Additionally, the aloe vera may have natural brightening abilities thanks to its ability to remove plaque and reduce tartar formation.

And we know a bright smile isn’t solely in the color—it’s in the overall appearance, including the gums. When gums look irritated and angry it affects the look of the entire mouth. Well, both aloe vera, hydroxyapatite (and a green tea extract that we’ll elaborate on in a second), help improve gum health and reduce signs of inflammation.