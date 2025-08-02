Overall, it seems like a sound hack, as long as you don't mind gooey fingertips. Another note: You might want to work quickly, as toothpaste can easily dry up into a cement-like paste after a few minutes. If you're not too fond of toothpaste, other DIY polish removers may work just as well, like this natural vinegar/orange-juice soak. And once your nail plate is scrubbed clean? "Rinse, dry, and moisturize," Goldstein reminds.