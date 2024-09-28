Skip to Content
Beauty

I'm A Celebrity Makeup Artist & I Wish People Knew These 3 Tricks 

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
September 28, 2024
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women's health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women's health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
woman with dewy skin
Image by svetikd / iStock
September 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Every beauty professional has their non-negotiable steps. In our series, Like A Pro, we tap experts for the top three techniques they absolutely swear by. Here, you'll hear from a variety of industry insiders on the fail-safe tricks they always keep in their back pockets. We're all about simplifying your beauty regimen wherever you can, and sometimes the best routines are as easy as 1, 2, 3.

If you've ever tried to create a red-carpet-ready makeup look from your own vanity, you know it's no easy task. There's something about getting your makeup done by a professional that adds that extra "wow" factor when it's all said and done. 

Maybe it's the selection of products available, the many years of experience on behalf of your artist, or the fact that they simply know what to do and not to do.

What we do know is that you can become a master of your own at-home makeup looks if you listen to experts, practice often, and have patience during the process. 

Last month we sat down with celebrity makeup artist Delina Medhin on our beauty podcast, Clean Beauty School. Today, we're here to share three of her most helpful makeup tips so you, too, can bring the red carpet to your vanity: 

1.

Keep your visual elements aligned

Medhin speaks of the "wow" moment we mentioned earlier—the first look that comes after you've finished putting together a full ensemble. Think of occasions like weddings, black-tie events, and even birthdays.

These are special days for many, and oftentimes you dedicate a little extra time to your hair, makeup, and clothing to match. 

When looking to achieve a wow-inducing makeup look, Medhin recommends tying together the aesthetic and energy of each element—hair, makeup, and clothing. 

You should ask yourself, she says, Is the hair speaking to the makeup? What about the clothes? This way, you'll be able to see the big picture of your look from a bird's-eye view. 

This could mean coordinating colors, textures, and aesthetic themes and even balancing what elements have a moment compared to which ones are complementary. 

And when it all works together, that "wow" moment is waiting. 

2.

Embrace different textures while concealing your own

If you struggle with using powder and liquid products in the same routine, just know you're not alone. Nailing the perfect combination of matte and dewy is the ultimate challenge. 

Luckily, Medhin is a master. She recommends first figuring out where you have texture and where your skin is smooth. You'll want to apply powder to the textured areas only. "That way, it appears flatter and smoother," she says. 

However, that will come after your liquid products. So apply any liquid or cream products like foundation, concealer, cream blushes, or bronzers, and then follow up with your powder products. 

If you have texture in areas where these other products fall (say you have bumps on the apples of your cheeks) you can always apply a cream product first and layer powdered product on top in those areas. 

3.

Keep your staple products with you

When it comes to staple makeup items, Medhin has a clear winner. "I think every person should have a translucent powder," she says. This is key for eliminating the appearance of texture without adding too much coverage. This is one of the few staple products Medhin leaves the house with, too. 

Medhin's to-go bag holds powder, whatever lip product she used that day, and something to keep the brows looking fresh. "We all have an area that needs a little touch-up," Medhin says about the brows. "Not just shadow but texture," she says. 

This is where brow pencils and brow gels come into play. These two products will help fill any gaps, define the brow shape, and keep them looking fresh no matter what the day throws at you. 

If you're headed out the door, you don't need to bring the entire makeup bag. Just grab your staple items and you'll be on the road without having to worry about missing a touch-up when needed. This way, your makeup will stay all day long, mimicking that professional-grade look.

The takeaway

Getting the "wow" factor isn't easy when it comes to at-home makeup. With these expert tips, you'll be on your way to professional-grade makeup in no time. But remember, everything takes practice and patience, so go easy on yourself and remember that everyone is always learning, even the pros.

Want more makeup tips? Check out this step-by-step guide to face contour to get started.

