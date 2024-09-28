Advertisement
I'm A Celebrity Makeup Artist & I Wish People Knew These 3 Tricks
If you've ever tried to create a red-carpet-ready makeup look from your own vanity, you know it's no easy task. There's something about getting your makeup done by a professional that adds that extra "wow" factor when it's all said and done.
Maybe it's the selection of products available, the many years of experience on behalf of your artist, or the fact that they simply know what to do and not to do.
What we do know is that you can become a master of your own at-home makeup looks if you listen to experts, practice often, and have patience during the process.
Last month we sat down with celebrity makeup artist Delina Medhin on our beauty podcast, Clean Beauty School. Today, we're here to share three of her most helpful makeup tips so you, too, can bring the red carpet to your vanity:
Keep your visual elements aligned
Medhin speaks of the "wow" moment we mentioned earlier—the first look that comes after you've finished putting together a full ensemble. Think of occasions like weddings, black-tie events, and even birthdays.
These are special days for many, and oftentimes you dedicate a little extra time to your hair, makeup, and clothing to match.
When looking to achieve a wow-inducing makeup look, Medhin recommends tying together the aesthetic and energy of each element—hair, makeup, and clothing.
You should ask yourself, she says, Is the hair speaking to the makeup? What about the clothes? This way, you'll be able to see the big picture of your look from a bird's-eye view.
This could mean coordinating colors, textures, and aesthetic themes and even balancing what elements have a moment compared to which ones are complementary.
And when it all works together, that "wow" moment is waiting.
Embrace different textures while concealing your own
If you struggle with using powder and liquid products in the same routine, just know you're not alone. Nailing the perfect combination of matte and dewy is the ultimate challenge.
Luckily, Medhin is a master. She recommends first figuring out where you have texture and where your skin is smooth. You'll want to apply powder to the textured areas only. "That way, it appears flatter and smoother," she says.
However, that will come after your liquid products. So apply any liquid or cream products like foundation, concealer, cream blushes, or bronzers, and then follow up with your powder products.
If you have texture in areas where these other products fall (say you have bumps on the apples of your cheeks) you can always apply a cream product first and layer powdered product on top in those areas.
Keep your staple products with you
When it comes to staple makeup items, Medhin has a clear winner. "I think every person should have a translucent powder," she says. This is key for eliminating the appearance of texture without adding too much coverage. This is one of the few staple products Medhin leaves the house with, too.
Medhin's to-go bag holds powder, whatever lip product she used that day, and something to keep the brows looking fresh. "We all have an area that needs a little touch-up," Medhin says about the brows. "Not just shadow but texture," she says.
This is where brow pencils and brow gels come into play. These two products will help fill any gaps, define the brow shape, and keep them looking fresh no matter what the day throws at you.
If you're headed out the door, you don't need to bring the entire makeup bag. Just grab your staple items and you'll be on the road without having to worry about missing a touch-up when needed. This way, your makeup will stay all day long, mimicking that professional-grade look.
The takeaway
Getting the "wow" factor isn't easy when it comes to at-home makeup. With these expert tips, you'll be on your way to professional-grade makeup in no time. But remember, everything takes practice and patience, so go easy on yourself and remember that everyone is always learning, even the pros.
