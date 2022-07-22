If you’ve ever tried to create a red carpet-ready makeup look from your own vanity, you know it’s no easy task. There’s something about getting your makeup done by a professional that adds that extra “wow” factor when it’s all said and done.

Maybe it’s the selection of products available, the many years of experience on behalf of your artist, or the fact that they simply know what to do and not to do. What we do know is that you can become a master of your own at-home makeup looks if you listen to experts, practice often, and be patient during the process.

Last month we sat down with celebrity makeup artist Delina Medhin on our beauty podcast, Clean Beauty School. Today, we’re here to share three of her most helpful makeup tips so you, too, can bring the red carpet to your vanity.