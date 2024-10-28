Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Higher Population Well-Being Strongly Linked With Lower CVD Death

Hannah Frye
October 28, 2024
Young women relaxing on the beach
Image by Luke Liable / Stocksy
October 28, 2024

As we often say at mindbodygreen, longevity is about so much more than diet and exercise. While eating well and staying active contribute to your physical health, they aren't the only factors that matter.

In fact, your social connectedness may play a key role in extending your years (even if you have certain health conditions), according to research.

Population well-being linked to less death from CVD

A study published in JAMA Network suggests that "population well-being1" is linked to a decreased rate of death from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the United States.

According to researchers, population well-being is "a comprehensive and validated metric consisting of having a successful life career, social relationships, financial security, relationship to community, and good physical health."

The cross-sectional study took data from the Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index (WBI)—a surveying tool that asks Americans about five elements of their well-being (their career, social relationships, financial security, relationship to community, and physical health). For this study, researchers looked at survey data from 514,971 people across 3,228 U.S. counties collected between 2015 and 2017.

The researchers then analyzed those findings in relation to the county-level rates of CVD mortality from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)2 Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke3.

Researchers accounted for structural and health factors that might impact CVD mortality risks—such as income inequality, education, unemployment, and other diseases like diabetes and hypertension—to measure the significance of population well-being accurately. 

After crunching the numbers, they found that deaths from cardiovascular disease decreased from an average of 499.7 deaths per 100,000 people to 438.6 deaths per 100,000 people in counties that had the highest self-reported well-being. Rates of stroke, heart failure, coronary heart disease, heart attack, and all-heart-disease mortality decreased as population well-being increased, the study states.

What this means for you

This research demonstrates that your heart health is about more than just what's on your plate or when you last stepped into the gym: The friends you keep, your career satisfaction, and your role in your community are all essential.

This is not the first study to find that social factors can influence longevity (have you heard of the groundbreaking Roseto study?), and we hope that this growing body of research inspires medical professionals to take them into account when assessing CVD risk.

All of this being said, your physical health still plays a huge role in your heart health as well. A few ideas to check off the basics: Find an exercise regimen you like so you're more motivated to do it, eat plenty of fiber and omega-3 fats (and take a heart health supplement to fill in any gaps), prioritize deep sleep, and do your best to find daily moments of peace to lower your stress levels. 

Beyond that: Call up a friend you haven't talked to in a while, schedule a lunch date with your family members, or introduce yourself to your neighbors. If nothing else, your heart will thank you. 

The takeaway

A study finds that close relationships and social connectedness among other well-being factors are linked to a decreased death rate from CVD. That being said, it's no secret that making friends as an adult can be hard, so here are 20 strategies to inspire you to make more connections (or deepen existing ones).

