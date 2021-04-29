We are no strangers to the idea of looking to tea to enhance your mood, energy levels, skin, and so forth. The drink poses healing and nurturing properties that have long been cherished, revered, and studied—from green tea’s abundant antioxidant content to spearmint’s potential effect on acne. Yes, there are many reasons to incorporate tea into your daily routine—and there are many options to turn to depending on your needs, caffeine requirements, and taste preferences. So when someone shares their tea of choice with me, I tend to be all ears.

Recently I was chatting with natural skin care expert and brand founder Tata Harper (on a recent episode of our beauty podcast Clean Beauty School) about her daily routine. She’s a veteran of the natural beauty space, has glowing skin to show for it, and lives a life that I can only describe as “very mindbodygreen.” Among habits like intermittent fasting, infrared sauna, and regular meditation, she also has a very intriguing tea drinking habit. “I'm loving this tea that’s called butterfly pea tea,” she shares.

Now I personally had not heard of it (learning new wellness habits everyday!), but after doing a bit of digging, I found the tonic has a long history of use—and some pretty powerful benefits.