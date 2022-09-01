Back to school…or back to something else? Whatever it is, the direction is a definitive U-turn this September, as six planets will be retrograde by the second weekend of the month.

Five of them are the slow-moving outer planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. In all fairness, they spent one-third to half of the year in this reflective position, which doesn’t necessarily mess with the day-to-day machinations of our lives. If anything, outer planet retrogrades are a chance to recalibrate and course correct. We could all use that sometimes.

The tricky one is Mercury, the planet of communication, technology, and travel, which turns retrograde from September 9 until October 2.