mindbodygreen

Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
August 2021 Horoscope: Here Are The Transits To Note This Month

August 2021 Horoscope: Here Are The Transits To Note This Month

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
August Is Full Of Mind-Bending Retrogrades: What Astrologers Want You To Know

Image by mbg creative x Marcos Osorio / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 2, 2021 — 23:05 PM

If you're feeling disoriented as we go into August, you're not alone. In the blink of an eye, three planets changed signs at the end of July: Mercury moved into Leo, Mars barreled into health-conscious Virgo, and global Jupiter ended its brief but magical "denial tour" through the Pisces prism and snapped back into coolheaded Aquarius.

We are firmly in the Aquarian Decade now, and August will remind us that the Water Bearer has more to spill from its amphora.

Here we sit, facing a scene that looks somewhat like the start of 2021: Both expansive Jupiter and restrictive Saturn are in Aquarius, the air sign that rules science, society, public policy, and groups. 

This summer also features two Aquarius full moons, one on July 23 and a second one arriving on August 22. And this month, Uranus, the ruling planet of Aquarius, will slip into a five-month retrograde.

It was right when Saturn first entered Aquarius in March 2020 that the United States went into lockdown. Then, the December 2020 Great Conjunction of hopeful Jupiter and tough Saturn in Aquarius coincided with the Moderna vaccine release. Their joint powers are needed more than ever now, as we sift through disinformation and search for science in a polarized world. Aquarius is jointly ruled by innovator Uranus and timekeeper Saturn (aka Chronos). Indeed the delta variant and new mutations have set the clock ticking. Is there time to save the planet from another sweep of mass devastation?

When Jupiter entered Pisces back in May 2021, we predicted a couple of months of blissful denial, long-awaited hugs, and packed beaches—the kaleidoscopic revelry that Pisces specializes in. We also pointed out that Pisces rules hospitals and contagious diseases, and amplified by supersized Jupiter, we foresaw the dire challenges to medical establishments in areas with unvaccinated populations.

The Piscean duality brought both the emotional highs of vaccinated "freedom" and the crashing admission, as the delta variant spread, that this wasn't the end of the pandemic. Amplified by Jupiter in Pisces from May 13 to July 28, it's been a summer of extremes.  

Advertisement

What's next: The 8-8 Lion's Gate falls on the Leo new moon, and it's time to manifest.

Every year between July 28 and August 12, a portal of energetic possibility called The Lion's Gate opens as the Earth aligns with Orion's belt and the Sirius star system. The exact date of activation is always August 8. This year, the Lion's Gate opening happens to coincide with the annual Leo new moon, the date to set intentions and to tap into courage, strength, and heart-centered compassion.

Stability challenges? Uranus turns retrograde in Taurus on August 19.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
sleep support+

Radical changemaker Uranus starts its annual five-month backspin through Taurus from August 19 to January 18. When a slow-moving outer planet turns retrograde, it can actually be a useful time to step back and look at the whole picture. Uranus retrograde in Taurus will help us take a more cool-headed approach to daily habits (hand-washing, masks) and economic recovery. 

The news feeds have been lit up with talk of The Great Resignation, as workers leave their jobs in droves due to post-pandemic burnout. With rebellious Uranus in this slowed-down mode, some workers may rethink those pink slips...and businesses may ditch their plans to end remote work or ignore the rallying cry of workers for a more sustainable lifestyle.

Advertisement

Mars in Virgo makes health a big issue until September 14.

From July 29 to September 14, intensifying Mars, the planet of action, is in Virgo, the zodiac sign that rules health, data, hygiene, and scientific research. Clearing up widespread false information is mission-critical for the rest of summer—and coupled with Jupiter and Saturn in society-focused Aquarius, public health is front and center.

Whew! It's a lot to take in, and with both Venus and Mars in Virgo for the first half of the month, worry and anxiety may be dialed up. Although Jupiter has left the mermaid's chambers, we still have Neptune in Pisces for now. Find time to bask in the Leo sunshine and add extra restorative time in nature when you can.

Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Meditation

Activate Your Inner Fire With This Ancient Tibetan Breath Practice

Sarah Regan
Activate Your Inner Fire With This Ancient Tibetan Breath Practice
Spirituality

In Memory Of Guru Jagat: A Spiritual Force Lost Too Soon

Colleen Wachob
In Memory Of Guru Jagat: A Spiritual Force Lost Too Soon
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Personal Growth

Are You Actually A Loving Person? A Spiritual Teacher On His Trick To Tell

Olivia Giacomo
Are You Actually A Loving Person? A Spiritual Teacher On His Trick To Tell
Beauty

8 Reasons Your Skin Is Dull + How To Get It Glowing ASAP

Alexa Erickson
8 Reasons Your Skin Is Dull + How To Get It Glowing ASAP
Beauty

No Lie: This Supplement Is Like An Internal Humidifier For Your Skin*

Jamie Schneider
No Lie: This Supplement Is Like An Internal Humidifier For Your Skin*
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

This Lesser-Known Blueberry Alternative Could Help Promote Brain & Heart Health

Nikhita Mahtani
This Lesser-Known Blueberry Alternative Could Help Promote Brain & Heart Health
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional MD: Here's Why You Should Focus On Your "Immune Kettle"

Sarah Regan
I'm A Functional MD: Here's Why You Should Focus On Your "Immune Kettle"
Beauty

Hold Up: You're Using The Wrong Form Of This Superfruit

Alexandra Engler
Hold Up: You're Using The Wrong Form Of This Superfruit
Routines

This 5-Minute Routine Strategically Targets Every Part Of Your Core

BB Arrington, CPT
This 5-Minute Routine Strategically Targets Every Part Of Your Core
Beauty

I’m An Energy Healer & Here's My Secret For Healing Your Skin

Alexandra Engler
I’m An Energy Healer & Here's My Secret For Healing Your Skin
Spirituality

An Intuitive's Top Tips For Manifesting Something Downright Miraculous

Tanya Carroll Richardson
An Intuitive's Top Tips For Manifesting Something Downright Miraculous
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/monthly-horoscope-for-august-2021-from-the-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!