August Is Full Of Mind-Bending Retrogrades: What Astrologers Want You To Know

August 2021 Horoscope: Here Are The Transits To Note This Month
If you're feeling disoriented as we go into August, you're not alone. In the blink of an eye, three planets changed signs at the end of July: Mercury moved into Leo, Mars barreled into health-conscious Virgo, and global Jupiter ended its brief but magical "denial tour" through the Pisces prism and snapped back into coolheaded Aquarius.
We are firmly in the Aquarian Decade now, and August will remind us that the Water Bearer has more to spill from its amphora.
Here we sit, facing a scene that looks somewhat like the start of 2021: Both expansive Jupiter and restrictive Saturn are in Aquarius, the air sign that rules science, society, public policy, and groups.
This summer also features two Aquarius full moons, one on July 23 and a second one arriving on August 22. And this month, Uranus, the ruling planet of Aquarius, will slip into a five-month retrograde.
It was right when Saturn first entered Aquarius in March 2020 that the United States went into lockdown. Then, the December 2020 Great Conjunction of hopeful Jupiter and tough Saturn in Aquarius coincided with the Moderna vaccine release. Their joint powers are needed more than ever now, as we sift through disinformation and search for science in a polarized world. Aquarius is jointly ruled by innovator Uranus and timekeeper Saturn (aka Chronos). Indeed the delta variant and new mutations have set the clock ticking. Is there time to save the planet from another sweep of mass devastation?
When Jupiter entered Pisces back in May 2021, we predicted a couple of months of blissful denial, long-awaited hugs, and packed beaches—the kaleidoscopic revelry that Pisces specializes in. We also pointed out that Pisces rules hospitals and contagious diseases, and amplified by supersized Jupiter, we foresaw the dire challenges to medical establishments in areas with unvaccinated populations.
The Piscean duality brought both the emotional highs of vaccinated "freedom" and the crashing admission, as the delta variant spread, that this wasn't the end of the pandemic. Amplified by Jupiter in Pisces from May 13 to July 28, it's been a summer of extremes.
What's next: The 8-8 Lion's Gate falls on the Leo new moon, and it's time to manifest.
Every year between July 28 and August 12, a portal of energetic possibility called The Lion's Gate opens as the Earth aligns with Orion's belt and the Sirius star system. The exact date of activation is always August 8. This year, the Lion's Gate opening happens to coincide with the annual Leo new moon, the date to set intentions and to tap into courage, strength, and heart-centered compassion.
Stability challenges? Uranus turns retrograde in Taurus on August 19.
Radical changemaker Uranus starts its annual five-month backspin through Taurus from August 19 to January 18. When a slow-moving outer planet turns retrograde, it can actually be a useful time to step back and look at the whole picture. Uranus retrograde in Taurus will help us take a more cool-headed approach to daily habits (hand-washing, masks) and economic recovery.
The news feeds have been lit up with talk of The Great Resignation, as workers leave their jobs in droves due to post-pandemic burnout. With rebellious Uranus in this slowed-down mode, some workers may rethink those pink slips...and businesses may ditch their plans to end remote work or ignore the rallying cry of workers for a more sustainable lifestyle.
Mars in Virgo makes health a big issue until September 14.
From July 29 to September 14, intensifying Mars, the planet of action, is in Virgo, the zodiac sign that rules health, data, hygiene, and scientific research. Clearing up widespread false information is mission-critical for the rest of summer—and coupled with Jupiter and Saturn in society-focused Aquarius, public health is front and center.
Whew! It's a lot to take in, and with both Venus and Mars in Virgo for the first half of the month, worry and anxiety may be dialed up. Although Jupiter has left the mermaid's chambers, we still have Neptune in Pisces for now. Find time to bask in the Leo sunshine and add extra restorative time in nature when you can.