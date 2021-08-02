August Is Full Of Mind-Bending Retrogrades: What Astrologers Want You To Know

Here we sit, facing a scene that looks somewhat like the start of 2021: Both expansive Jupiter and restrictive Saturn are in Aquarius, the air sign that rules science, society, public policy, and groups.

This summer also features two Aquarius full moons, one on July 23 and a second one arriving on August 22. And this month, Uranus, the ruling planet of Aquarius, will slip into a five-month retrograde.

It was right when Saturn first entered Aquarius in March 2020 that the United States went into lockdown. Then, the December 2020 Great Conjunction of hopeful Jupiter and tough Saturn in Aquarius coincided with the Moderna vaccine release. Their joint powers are needed more than ever now, as we sift through disinformation and search for science in a polarized world. Aquarius is jointly ruled by innovator Uranus and timekeeper Saturn (aka Chronos). Indeed the delta variant and new mutations have set the clock ticking. Is there time to save the planet from another sweep of mass devastation?

When Jupiter entered Pisces back in May 2021, we predicted a couple of months of blissful denial, long-awaited hugs, and packed beaches—the kaleidoscopic revelry that Pisces specializes in. We also pointed out that Pisces rules hospitals and contagious diseases, and amplified by supersized Jupiter, we foresaw the dire challenges to medical establishments in areas with unvaccinated populations.

The Piscean duality brought both the emotional highs of vaccinated "freedom" and the crashing admission, as the delta variant spread, that this wasn't the end of the pandemic. Amplified by Jupiter in Pisces from May 13 to July 28, it's been a summer of extremes.