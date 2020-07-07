mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News

Miranda Kerr's Trick For Full, Lifted Lashes Doesn't Require An Eyelash Curler

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Miranda Kerr's Trick For Full, Lifted Lashes Doesn't Require An Eyelash Curler

Graphic by mbg Creative x Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 7, 2020 — 23:00 PM

You’re likely familiar with using kitchen materials for a host of quarantine-approved beauty projects—things like DIY masks, lip balm, even a fluffy shaving cream all originate from the fridge. But a kitchen-turned-beauty tool? It might cause some raised eyebrows.

Not for Miranda Kerr. The model and founder of KORA Organics is quite familiar with a creative kitchen hack or two. Namely, in the beauty tool department: “If you don't have an eyelash curler, you can actually curl your eyelashes with a spoon,” she says in a YouTube video with Vogue. As she boasts a set of thick, lifted lashes, we had to consider giving the trick a try. 

Yes, you can curl your lashes with a spoon. 

Here’s how to keep your curl all day long, á la Kerr. Whether you’re in dire need of a curler replacement (the rubber cushion tends to last around three months) or have simply misplaced the handy tool, a measly spoon can do the trick: 

  1. Grab your spoon. Kerr suggests an iced tea spoon (or parfait spoon), presumably because the sides are thinner than your average table spoon.
  2. Align the edge of the spoon, faced down, with the base of your lashes. 
  3. Starting at the outer corner of your eyelashes, push your lashes onto the rounded edge of the spoon with your thumb. Hold for a few seconds before releasing, repeating and working your way inwards. 
  4. Repeat the process on the other eye.

Then just a swipe of mascara, if you so choose, and you’ve got yourself some volumized, spidery lashes. Easy, no? Just be careful you’re not too harsh on those flutters—you don’t want to tug on your delicate lashes and pluck them loose. Like your typical curler, just a few seconds of hold will keep them lifted. 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Kerr’s not one to shy away from a good swipe of volumizing mascara, even an eyelash extension from time to time, but during quarantine her beauty look has become more—shall we say—creative. “It’s good to try new things when you’re stuck,” she quips before moving on to her brow pencil.

Especially if you can’t venture out to snag a new lash curler, this spoon hack has you covered. And who knows? You might ditch your trusty curler in favor of the cutlery moving forward. Consider it another quarantine beauty hack that has legs.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Home

How To Wash Smelly Sneakers — With & Without A Washing Machine

Sarah Regan
How To Wash Smelly Sneakers — With & Without A Washing Machine
Beauty

Can You Use Hair Gel As Brow Gel? Experts Explain This Strange Hack

Jamie Schneider
Can You Use Hair Gel As Brow Gel? Experts Explain This Strange Hack
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Functional Food

Is Corn A Grain, A Veggie, Or A Fruit? Nutritionists Settle The Debate

Abby Moore
Is Corn A Grain, A Veggie, Or A Fruit? Nutritionists Settle The Debate
Functional Food

5 Reasons Cottage Cheese Is Worth Eating Regularly + Tasty Ideas

Andrea Jordan
5 Reasons Cottage Cheese Is Worth Eating Regularly + Tasty Ideas
Personal Growth

Kids Who Have Dogs Are 74% More Likely To Have This Social Skill

Abby Moore
Kids Who Have Dogs Are 74% More Likely To Have This Social Skill
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Food Trends

Is Quark The New Greek Yogurt? What To Know About This European Health Food

Andrea Jordan
Is Quark The New Greek Yogurt? What To Know About This European Health Food
Functional Food

Upgrade Your Favorite Pasta Dishes With These Healthier Noodles

Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
Upgrade Your Favorite Pasta Dishes With These Healthier Noodles
Integrative Health

Step Away From The AC & Cool Down With These Ancient Remedies Instead

Snow Xia L.Ac.
Step Away From The AC & Cool Down With These Ancient Remedies Instead
Recipes

Your Next Summer BBQ Needs This Vegan BLT Salad (Yes, Really!)

Nina Olsson
Your Next Summer BBQ Needs This Vegan BLT Salad (Yes, Really!)
Beauty

Is There An Optimal Time To Apply Hand Cream After Washing? What A Derm Says

Alexandra Engler
Is There An Optimal Time To Apply Hand Cream After Washing? What A Derm Says
Beauty

Vegan Versus Cruelty-Free Beauty: Yes, There's A Difference

Jamie Schneider
Vegan Versus Cruelty-Free Beauty: Yes, There's A Difference
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/miranda-kerr-uses-spoon-to-curl-her-lashes

Your article and new folder have been saved!