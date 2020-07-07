Miranda Kerr's Trick For Full, Lifted Lashes Doesn't Require An Eyelash Curler

You’re likely familiar with using kitchen materials for a host of quarantine-approved beauty projects—things like DIY masks, lip balm, even a fluffy shaving cream all originate from the fridge. But a kitchen-turned-beauty tool? It might cause some raised eyebrows.

Not for Miranda Kerr. The model and founder of KORA Organics is quite familiar with a creative kitchen hack or two. Namely, in the beauty tool department: “If you don't have an eyelash curler, you can actually curl your eyelashes with a spoon,” she says in a YouTube video with Vogue. As she boasts a set of thick, lifted lashes, we had to consider giving the trick a try.