Right now, our food is the single largest component in U.S. landfills, where it releases methane—a gas 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide—as it decomposes. That just goes to show how much of our personal footprint-reduction can actually happen in our kitchens. For our final installment of So What?, nutrition coach Minna Lee shows us her personal tips for cutting down on food waste at home. Watch above, and be sure to check out the first episode and second episode if you missed them!