Realistic Ways To Opt Out Of Plastics And Create A More Circular Economy

October 3, 2019

In our second episode of So What? (catch the first one here if you missed it!), wellness blogger Minna Lee heads to downtown Manhattan to visit the New York Department of Sanitation. There, she meets with Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, a city leader who’s currently working towards the important goal of zero waste to landfills, to better understand our role in the future of plastics. Listen in to learn some impactful ways to break our single-use plastic habit in our daily routines.

Latest Articles

