Fall Reset: Your Mini-Guide To A 1-Day Detox

Unwind: To aid your body in releasing toxins, unwind with a hot stone massage or an infrared sauna treatment. This will provide relief for sore joints and muscles while also helping you to relax.

Dinner: Keep it simple while focusing on whole foods. Try roasted chicken with brussels sprouts; cruciferous vegetables are great for liver detoxification.

Nightcap: Drink a cup of hibiscus tea. Filled with antioxidants, it reportedly helps lower blood pressure and cholesterol while also supporting your digestive system. When buying at the store, make sure it is caffeine free as some brands blend with green tea. I like to enjoy mine in a wine glass - it looks just like red wine!

Gratitude: Write down three things for which you are most grateful today in a journal or scrap of paper. The practice of writing versus thinking has a way of activating the pleasure centers in our brain. Go the extra mile, and add in another 20-minute meditation before drifting off to a restorative sleep.

Notice how your body feels after just one day of avoiding common food triggers like gluten, corn, dairy, caffeine, and sugar. I hope you'll feel fantastic!