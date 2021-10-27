 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Meditation
This 3-Part Exercise Is Like A Mindfulness Pushup — Here's How To Do It

This 3-Part Exercise Is Like A Mindfulness Pushup — Here's How To Do It

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
woman meditating

Image by STUDIO FIRMA / Stocksy

October 27, 2021 — 20:04 PM

When our attention isn't focused, and our mind is wandering, we're not truly present. While training the brain to become more mindful takes practice, according to neuroscientist and professor of psychology Amishi Jha, Ph.D., there's a simple, three-part exercise that can help.

On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Jha explained exactly how to do this practice to upgrade your mindfulness routine. Here's how:

1. The flashlight

The "flashlight" step of this three-part exercise might sound familiar if you've ever engaged in a mindfulness practice, Jha says. It's essentially mindful breathing, and to get started, you'll want to sit comfortably with good posture and close your eyes.

The object of this practice, she says, is to pick a target for your attention and then keep your attention focused there. "The reason I call it the 'find your flashlight practice' is because we're going to think of our attention like a flashlight and direct it willfully toward something," she adds.

The target in question will be breath-related sensations. "Maybe it's your chest or abdomen moving up and down [...] or the coolness of air on your nostrils," Jha says, adding, "Whatever it is, clue into what is prominent and then really set the intention to have the flashlight of your attention be right there."

She notes this is not breathwork, and you don't have to try to control the breath. "You're not doing anything to your breath—you're taking an observational stance," she explains.

Advertisement

2. The floodlight

The second part of this practice is called "the floodlight," and it refers to noticing where your mind is in a broader way. Jha says it's the opposite of the flashlight—it's a way of checking in with where your mind is at any given moment.

"This is the capacity of attention," she explains, adding, "One way we pay attention is by focusing, but another way we pay attention is through this floodlight metaphor, which is paying attention in a broad and receptive stance, just like a floodlight."

With the "floodlight" aspect of this practice, you're able to notice when your mind begins to wander away from your flashlight, which brings us to the third and final step.

3. The juggler

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(182)
sleep support+

As Jha explains, "the juggler" refers to our executive functions. In business, she adds, the executive's job is to oversee tasks, which is what "the juggler" does here. "We can think of this as sort of the goal maintenance system of the mind," she says.

So, when you're shining your mental flashlight and your floodlight catches your mind wandering, what do you do? Bring it back, Jha says. "When you notice that your mind has wandered, gently return it. That's that taskmaster of executive control saying, "get back on task," she adds.

Advertisement

The bottom line.

Altogether, this practice allows you to not only pay attention to the breath but get back on track and redirect your brain's resources in doing so. "It checks into all three systems of attention," Jha notes, adding when we consistently practice, it can help strengthen our focus, reduce our mind wandering, and even boost our mood. Not a bad deal for a practice that only takes a few minutes of your day.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Bigender? + How It Relates To Other Identities

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
What Does It Mean To Be Bigender? + How It Relates To Other Identities
Personal Growth

The 11 Best Journals For Writing, According To Professional Authors

Emma Loewe
The 11 Best Journals For Writing, According To Professional Authors
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Love

Why You Might Feel Triggered By The Seemingly Small Things Your Partner Does

Jordan Dann, MFA, LP, CIRT
Why You Might Feel Triggered By The Seemingly Small Things Your Partner Does
Recipes

Stop What You're Doing & Make This Savory, Healthy Granola ASAP

Eliza Sullivan
Stop What You're Doing & Make This Savory, Healthy Granola ASAP
Integrative Health

The Link Between Gut Health & Blood Sugar Spikes + An MD's Routine For Both

Jamie Schneider
The Link Between Gut Health & Blood Sugar Spikes + An MD's Routine For Both
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

3 Ways To Actually Deal With Controlling People, From Therapists

Sarah Regan
3 Ways To Actually Deal With Controlling People, From Therapists
Beauty

How To Create The Perfect Hair Care Routine For Any Hair Type

Dorian Smith-Garcia
How To Create The Perfect Hair Care Routine For Any Hair Type
Integrative Health

I'm A Nutritionist: This Is How To Make Vegetables The Healthiest They Can Be

Jason Wachob
I'm A Nutritionist: This Is How To Make Vegetables The Healthiest They Can Be
Beauty

This Trick Will Make Your Foundation & Concealer Look Natural — Every Single Time

Jamie Schneider
This Trick Will Make Your Foundation & Concealer Look Natural — Every Single Time
Integrative Health

Eating More Of This Can Support A Healthier Gut As You Age, Study Finds

Sarah Regan
Eating More Of This Can Support A Healthier Gut As You Age, Study Finds
Beauty

The Results Are In: The Best Moisturizers For Men That Won't Feel Greasy

Jamie Schneider
The Results Are In: The Best Moisturizers For Men That Won't Feel Greasy
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mindfulness-exercise-from-neurologist

Your article and new folder have been saved!