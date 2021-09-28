3 Ways To Observe Your Mind For Greater Self-Awareness, From A Yoga Teacher

Choose to observe one thing that you do each day with regularity, such as making a cup of coffee or tea, or brushing your teeth.

To become the observer, close your eyes and bring your attention point to the center of your head. Slowly open your eyes and look out from behind your eyes. Sense the presence behind your eyes. From this vantage point, observe yourself making coffee, for example, with complete attention.

Observe the thoughts that arise in your mind without getting involved. Notice how your attention wants to wander out of your head with the thoughts. Keep your attention point in the center of your head. Experience the aroma of the coffee, feel the liquid sensation in your mouth, experience the taste.

Afterward, notice if there was more or less thinking when you focused on your attention point. Notice what feelings surfaced while you were witnessing.