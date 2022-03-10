The Latin root of the word intimacy is intima, which means "innermost truth," Lane explains. During the honeymoon phase, intimacy is often associated with togetherness, she adds. But as a relationship develops, partners tend to assert more boundaries and independence.

"This is a different stage of intimacy based in truth, where each person is not being what their partner wants them to be, but they're being how they authentically are," says Lane. "If a couple can get through that stage and accept the other person's truth, that really does bring people closer."

And showing up from a place of truth ultimately starts with self-acceptance. Moon cites Buddhist practitioner Jack Kornfield's words, "May I love myself just as I am," as a daily mantra she uses to create a pathway to deepen intimacy. "When you learn to love yourself at the moment—not a future version—there's an energetic shift," she says. "It allows your partner to love you in that same way and gives them permission to do that for themselves."