Millions Qualify For GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs & Share One Nutritional Blind Spot
If you're one of the millions of Americans who qualify for a GLP-1 medication, you're not alone. And while getting to a healthy weight is absolutely important, there are many other factors that make up the foundation of good health, which are sometimes ignored when that becomes the main goal.
A new study out of UC Davis found that most people in this group are already low on several key vitamins and minerals before starting treatment.
The findings add important context to a conversation that's mostly focused on weight loss outcomes, not what's on the plate.
What the study looked at
Researchers looked at data from more than 16,000 adults through the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), a large federal program that tracks what Americans eat and how healthy they are.
The goal was to see how the diet quality and nutrient intake of people who qualify for GLP-1 medications compared to those who don't.
To qualify, researchers used the same criteria the FDA uses for prescribing: a BMI of 30 or higher, or a BMI of 27 or higher with at least one related health condition like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease.
People with diabetes were not included.
Where eligible adults fell short on nutrients
People who qualified for GLP-1 medications tended to have slightly lower diet quality than those who didn't, though the difference between the two groups was small.
They were eating less fruit, vegetables, whole grains, and plant-based proteins, and more added sugars and saturated fats.
When it came to specific vitamins and minerals, they were also more likely to come up short, though the differences between groups were modest, ranging from roughly 1 to 5 percentage points:
- Vitamin C: 60.4% of those eligible for GLP-1s had inadequate intake, versus 55.3% of non-eligible adults.
- Vitamin A: 57.9% versus 53.6%
- Magnesium: 58.2% versus 55.7%
- Vitamin E: 81.3% versus 79.4%
- Vitamin D: 90.7% versus 89.4%
- Vitamin K: 69.6% versus 66.1%
- Fiber: 88.4% versus 85.8%
- Potassium: 66.2% versus 64.4%
When researchers accounted for central body fat, the diet quality gap was no longer statistically significant. That suggests obesity severity largely explains the picture, rather than something unique to GLP-1-eligible adults as a group.
Why this matters once you start treatment
GLP-1 medications work by curbing appetite and slowing digestion, so people naturally eat less. When total food intake drops, being already low on key nutrients before starting can make it harder to meet your body's needs on fewer calories.
The study's authors recommend building meals around nutrient-dense whole foods and working with a registered dietitian who can spot gaps early.
The takeaway
GLP-1 medications are most effective when diet quality gets as much attention as the medication itself. For anyone eligible or already using one, knowing your nutritional baseline before intake drops is a practical and often overlooked first step.