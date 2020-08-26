Younger Americans are experiencing record rates of unemployment and a giant question mark when it comes to career prospects. Social distancing has made it nearly impossible to start a new relationship, and moving back in with mom and dad certainly isn’t helping. It’s forcing some Millennials into an existential quandary wrapped up with anxiety and depression.

Making things worse, an increasing number of younger Americans are turning to drugs and alcohol as a coping mechanism, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. The survey found that nearly 1 in 4 Americans ages 18 to 24 and 1 in 5 of those ages 25 to 44 had begun or increased substance abuse during the pandemic. Brain SPECT imaging studies performed at Amen Clinics show that drugs and alcohol may provide short-term relief from distressing emotions, but they damage the brain in ways that exacerbate mental health issues.

With all these stressors stacking together, along with unhealthy coping strategies, it’s putting Millennials at higher risk for suicidal ideation. The CDC’s report revealed that a shocking 25% of 18-24 year-olds had contemplated suicide within the past month. So did 16% of 25-44 year-olds.