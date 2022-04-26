I’m very particular when it comes to lip color, and I always lean toward something with berry notes. For a long time, I was using a brighter berry color in spring and a slightly darker shade in fall and winter. Then I found this amazing option; the color is perfect for year-round wear, so I don’t have to switch shades.

Beyond that, I can use this multi-stick to enhance my eyes, cheeks, and lips. When I use it on all three, I create a beautiful but natural-looking flush that’s not too dolled up. I also appear refreshed and well-slept, even when I’m not (I’m a 20-something living in New York City after all). And truly, if I was going to a desert island, why wouldn’t I choose something that covers all the bases?

Luckily, this stick is also oh-so travel-friendly. It has a screw off top and can be applied without a beauty sponge or brush (though they can definitely help). You simply glide the stick across your skin and buff the product in with your fingers. Plus, the container is slightly shorter than the palm of my hand, so it easily fits into even the smallest of purses.

And while many stick products get a bad rap for providing too little product for the price, this multi-stick has a strong pigment. As a result, you don’t have to use very much of it to get a good color payoff, ensuring you won’t need to restock often. A win-win, as they say.