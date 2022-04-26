 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
The Milk Makeup 3-In-1 Stick Is My Hack For A Well-Rested, No Makeup Look

The Milk Makeup 3-In-1 Stick Is My Hack For A Well-Rested, No Makeup Look

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
This 3-In-1 Product Is My Hack For A Well-Rested, No Makeup Look

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 26, 2022 — 0:04 AM

As much as I love the occasional full-glam moment, I try to keep my everyday makeup routine simple and effective. Because I follow this philosophy, I’m a huge fan of multi-use sticks. You know, the cream products that you can use for blush, eye shadowand lip color? If you’re not familiar with the concept, I highly recommend checking them out. But like all makeup products, some formulas work better than others. 

I’ve tried many different multi-use sticks, but nothing beats my holy grail: Milk Makeup’s Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick. Available in eight shades, the creamy formula is an absolute dream for touch-ups on the go. In fact, I’d even call the berry tone shade Quickie a desert island pick—here’s why.

Why I’m a huge fan of Milk’s Quickie Multi-Use Stick.

I’m very particular when it comes to lip color, and I always lean toward something with berry notes. For a long time, I was using a brighter berry color in spring and a slightly darker shade in fall and winter. Then I found this amazing option; the color is perfect for year-round wear, so I don’t have to switch shades.

Beyond that, I can use this multi-stick to enhance my eyes, cheeks, and lips. When I use it on all three, I create a beautiful but natural-looking flush that’s not too dolled up. I also appear refreshed and well-slept, even when I’m not (I’m a 20-something living in New York City after all). And truly, if I was going to a desert island, why wouldn’t I choose something that covers all the bases?

Luckily, this stick is also oh-so travel-friendly. It has a screw off top and can be applied without a beauty sponge or brush (though they can definitely help). You simply glide the stick across your skin and buff the product in with your fingers. Plus, the container is slightly shorter than the palm of my hand, so it easily fits into even the smallest of purses. 

And while many stick products get a bad rap for providing too little product for the price, this multi-stick has a strong pigment. As a result, you don’t have to use very much of it to get a good color payoff, ensuring you won’t need to restock often. A win-win, as they say. 

Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick

Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush
Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick

$21
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to use it:

As a blush: As the name suggests, this product is a cream blush first. You can swipe it on your upper cheekbones for a lifted look, or blend it into the apples of your cheeks for a more natural flush. Pro tip: Use a little bit on the bridge of your nose to get a sun-kissed look. 

As an eyeshadow: Cream eyeshadows aren’t always easy to apply and oftentimes slip off pretty easily. Luckily, this product has a little more hold, so it stays on for hours. Simply swipe the stick on your eyes and blend as you would any other cream eye product. You can use more for a stronger look or just a little bit for a subtle pink touch. 

As a lip color: Because the multi-stick is so creamy, it works well as a lip color. Although I do use lip balm throughout the day to keep my lips extra-hydrated, this is my go-to for lip color. Again, you build up the pigment as you see fit. 

The takeaway. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(44)
beauty & gut collagen+

If you haven’t used a multi-stick before, or haven’t found one you’re obsessed with, look no further than the Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick. This travel-friendly product is my go-to because it’s made with great, clean ingredients and is so easy to use. Want more makeup recommendations from our editors? Check out our plant-based product roundup

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Home

This Shortcut Technique Makes Veggie Gardening So Much Easier

Lauren David
This Shortcut Technique Makes Veggie Gardening So Much Easier
Beauty

Run Don't Walk: This Oil Just May Be The Key To Healthier Hair

Emily Rekstis
Run Don't Walk: This Oil Just May Be The Key To Healthier Hair
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Routines

Try This 12-Minute Routine To Shake Out Any Sticky Tension In Your Body

Tara Stiles
Try This 12-Minute Routine To Shake Out Any Sticky Tension In Your Body
Beauty

The One Thing This Beauty Expert Wants You To Think About Every Morning & Night

Alexandra Engler
The One Thing This Beauty Expert Wants You To Think About Every Morning & Night
Spirituality

The One Crystal You Need To Enhance Communication & Intuition

Sarah Regan
The One Crystal You Need To Enhance Communication & Intuition
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

3 Science-Backed Supplements That Support Your Genes & Protect Your DNA*

Morgan Chamberlain
3 Science-Backed Supplements That Support Your Genes & Protect Your DNA*
Spirituality

I'm An Energy Reader: Here's How Your Relationships Will Be Tested This Week

Natasha Levinger
I'm An Energy Reader: Here's How Your Relationships Will Be Tested This Week
Change-Makers

A Food Policy Expert Spills The Best Ways To Actually Cut Waste In Your Kitchen

Dana Gunders
A Food Policy Expert Spills The Best Ways To Actually Cut Waste In Your Kitchen
Beauty

We Found Them: Here Are The 15 Best-Smelling Body Lotions

Hannah Frye
We Found Them: Here Are The 15 Best-Smelling Body Lotions
Personal Growth

7 Traits Of A Difficult Person, According To The Viral "Difficult Person Test"

Georgina Berbari
7 Traits Of A Difficult Person, According To The Viral "Difficult Person Test"
Integrative Health

Give These Organs TLC To Promote Detoxification & Whole-Body Health

Korin Miller
Give These Organs TLC To Promote Detoxification & Whole-Body Health
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/milk-makeup-lip-cheek-cream-blush-stick-editor-review

Your article and new folder have been saved!