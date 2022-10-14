Milk Chocolate Is Having A Comeback With These Organic & Fair Trade Bars

For years, dark chocolate has been the sweetheart of the wellness world. And while there's nothing that can shake our love for the fruity notes of dark chocolate sprinkled with flakes of seasalt, we’d be lying if we said the melt-in-your-mouth magic of milk chocolate didn’t satisfy a certain craving. Not to mention, it’s as nostalgic as it is delicious. How many of our favorite childhood treats were all about the milk chocolate?
The thing is… A lot of the quintessential milk chocolate treats are full of less-than-ideal ingredients. Unwrap your average chocolate bar and you’ve got a handful of genetically modified ingredients—like corn syrup, soy lecithin, and even genetically modified cacao itself. Some are even reputed to contain chemicals like butyric acid, plus unnecessary additives and emulsifiers. It's no wonder why we tabled some of our favorite milk chocolate goodies so long ago.
Milk chocolate done the right way.
Milk chocolate has acquired a bad rap over the years. We’ve been more or less programmed to consider milk chocolate “unhealthy” while its dark counterpart has gained superfood status. But the thing is, both milk and dark chocolate are made with very similar ingredients: cocoa, cocoa butter, and sugar. Obviously, milk chocolate contains milk as a fourth ingredient (and typically much less cocoa). Looking at how simple milk chocolate really should be—there are plenty of reasons to bring back this staple sweet. But it has to be done right, and who could we trust more than Hu?
Hu (as in human), a lifestyle chocolate and snacking brand, believes that everyone deserves delicious yet simple chocolate… So they did the hard work to make their own. And the fruits of their labor? Their new Organic Grass-Fed Milk Chocolate, which comes in five mouth-watering flavors: Simple, Hazelnut Butter + Hazelnut Crunch, Cashew Butter, Almond Butter + Almond Crunch, and Almond Crunch + Coconut Flakes. These bars are the reason we can feel good about eating milk chocolate again... So how did they rally the underdog? Well, it comes down to their UltraSimple ingredients.
Chocolate should always be simple.
As with all their products, Hu set out on a mission to create a milk chocolate that is simply crafted. That means: no refined sugar, cane sugar, sugar alcohols, erythritol, soy, gluten or any of the weird stuff—like palm oil, lecithins, and emulsifiers. Their UltraSimple ingredients are exactly as they sound: just Organic Fairtrade cacao, organic unrefined coconut sugar, organic grass-fed milk, and organic Fairtrade cocoa butter. Mix it all together and you get a taste of how milk chocolate should have always been: simple and delicious. (Emphasis on the delicious.) Nothing like the Hazelnut Butter + Hazelnut Crunch flavor to reinvigorate the milky-melty goodness we’ve always loved… Or the Cashew Butter, which adds a smooth, nutty flavor to the already perfect balance of cocoa and organic grass-fed milk.
They taste good, and you feel good.
These bars bring back memories of being a kid on Halloween night. But behind each tasty bite, is an intention you can feel even better about. For starters, these bars are Fair Trade—but as a brand, Hu is fully committed to helping people Get Back To Human. They believe in the power of combining simple and responsible ingredients with unbeatable taste to elevate the health, welfare, and happiness of all humans… When that means biting into the silky simplicity of their Simple Organic Grass-Fed Milk Chocolate, or the decadently satisfying texture of the Almond Butter + Almond Crunch…What could be better?
Milk chocolate is having a comeback.
We’re always refining our approach to nutrition, fitness, and well-being—and believe that indulgence is an important part of that… Sweet treats are a part of living life to the fullest! For some time now, dark chocolate has reigned supreme. It’ll always be one of our favorite ways to indulge—and for that we have Hu’s variety of Dark Chocolate, Chocolate Covered Hunks, and Chocolate Chips. But let’s be honest with ourselves: Some moments call for milk chocolate, and Hu’s new line is the answer. Milk chocolate was due for a comeback—and we’re here for it.