Milk Chocolate Is Having A Comeback With These Organic & Fair Trade Bars

For years, dark chocolate has been the sweetheart of the wellness world. And while there's nothing that can shake our love for the fruity notes of dark chocolate sprinkled with flakes of seasalt, we’d be lying if we said the melt-in-your-mouth magic of milk chocolate didn’t satisfy a certain craving. Not to mention, it’s as nostalgic as it is delicious. How many of our favorite childhood treats were all about the milk chocolate?

The thing is… A lot of the quintessential milk chocolate treats are full of less-than-ideal ingredients. Unwrap your average chocolate bar and you’ve got a handful of genetically modified ingredients—like corn syrup, soy lecithin, and even genetically modified cacao itself. Some are even reputed to contain chemicals like butyric acid, plus unnecessary additives and emulsifiers. It's no wonder why we tabled some of our favorite milk chocolate goodies so long ago.