Metastatic melanoma is an aggressive form of skin cancer that can spread around the body. Since 1986, metastatic melanoma-related deaths in Americans were steadily climbing until 2013, with an observed 7.5% increase, based on this research. But then, between 2013 and 2016, there was a sharp 18% drop in metastatic-melanoma deaths.

According to the researchers, that decrease is thanks in part to 10 new skin cancer treatments that have proven to be very effective for skin cancer patients. Co-senior study author and professor, David Polsky M.D., Ph.D., says this research is the first analysis of the impact of these new treatments, adding, "these therapies are now considered the backbone of how we treat this cancer."

The decrease in deaths is significant, especially compared to death rates of other types of cancer. And not only are these new treatments effective, this study says they take less of a toll on patients than previous methods, such as chemotherapy.