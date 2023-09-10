As a refresher, the Mediterranean diet is broadly based on the diet of the countries lining the Mediterranean Sea, and focuses on antioxidant-rich fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, legumes, seafood, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and plenty of herbs and spices.

For this study, researchers wanted to assess the impact of the Mediterranean diet on gastric cancer risk. Namely, they conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of existing Mediterranean diet research.

They gathered 11 different studies which included a cumulative of over 1,300,000 people, looking for any significant patterns between the diet and instances of gastric cancer.

And based on their findings, it would appear the Mediterranean diet is a good diet to adopt if you want to stave off gastric cancer, because those participants with the highest adherence to the Mediterranean diet had a 29% lower risk of gastric cancer on average.