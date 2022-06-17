 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Women's Health
5 Practices To Support Your Motherhood Journey + A Guided Meditation, From A Health Coach
|
Expert Opinion 5 Practices To Support Your Motherhood Journey + A Guided Meditation, From A Health Coach

5 Practices To Support Your Motherhood Journey + A Guided Meditation, From A Health Coach

Juanina Kocher
Certified Yoga Instructor and Health Coach By Juanina Kocher
Certified Yoga Instructor and Health Coach
Juanina Kocher is a certified yoga teacher, health and wellness coach, and creator of Flex + Flow Wellness.
I Had Fertility Challenges: 5 Lifestyle Practices That Helped During My Journey

Image by mbg / mbg

June 17, 2022 — 18:04 PM

Conscious conception and fertility. This is a highly sensitive topic for many women but one I feel should be discussed more openly.

Fertility struggles are emotionally very challenging. Whether you are having trouble conceiving and/or taking a pregnancy to full term, it is a painful experience—especially if becoming a mother is something you deeply desire in your life. There are times when there may be a medical issue or another force beyond our control affecting our journey to motherhood. There are also times when factors like timing, our environment, or stress could be causing bumps in the road. 

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

In short, conscious conception is the process of mindfully creating the space for your child to come to be. This process can mean engaging in tools like meditation, limiting your stressors and emotional triggers, and looking closely at your health from a holistic standpoint. 

I've included a meditation (below), based on these principles, to help lower stress and look within. Remember: Wherever you are in your motherhood journey, you have many things to be grateful for. You are whole with or without a child. And you will get through this. 

If you've been seeking active ways to be more conscious of the environment you're creating for both yourself and your child, below are a few tips, based on my experience as a certified health coach:

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. Eat nourishing foods and drink plenty of water.

Ensuring your body is as healthy as possible will help foster an environment to conceive. Eat plenty of healthy fats (think avocados, good-quality oils, and nuts and nut butters) to help support hormone balance

2. Cleanse your space.

A chaotic environment leads to additional stress. This may be a good time for a little spring cleaning, regardless of the season. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Try meditation.

Meditation can play a pivotal role in dealing with the undeniable stress that can surround fertility and conception. Here's a meditation that may be helpful:

4. Speak to yourself kindly.

In addition to meditation, try saying encouraging mantras to yourself. Ones like, "I love my body and everything it does for me," "I am ready to become a mother," "I am ready to bring on new life," and "Everything will be OK." It's amazing the shifts we can experience when we speak to ourselves in a loving manner. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Last but not least, limit stress.

This piggybacks on some of the tips above, but reducing stress is key. You have no doubt heard it before, but the effect of stress on fertility cannot be denied. We've all heard the stories of women who try for years and years and then they give up, or they decide to adopt or find a surrogate…then BAM! They get pregnant on their own. This one tip alone can be incredibly helpful on your journey to motherhood. 

Sending you lots of love and baby dust. 

calm+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+
Juanina Kocher
Juanina Kocher Certified Yoga Instructor and Health Coach
Juanina Kocher is a certified yoga teacher, health and wellness coach, and creator of Flex Flow Wellness. Kocher offers health and wellness coaching, membership-based yoga flows,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Herb Shows Promise In Boosting Male Sex Drive & Fertility

Emma Loewe
This Herb Shows Promise In Boosting Male Sex Drive & Fertility
Integrative Health

Waking Up Bloated? 3 Reasons Why & What To Do About It, From MDs

Merrell Readman
Waking Up Bloated? 3 Reasons Why & What To Do About It, From MDs
Women's Health

These Are The 2 Most Common Sexual Health Concerns For Women Over 50

Merrell Readman
These Are The 2 Most Common Sexual Health Concerns For Women Over 50
Sex

Sex Experts Share Their Best Tips For Taking A Great Nude With Confidence

Gabrielle Kassel
Sex Experts Share Their Best Tips For Taking A Great Nude With Confidence
Functional Food

This Is Honestly The Only Ingredient You Need For A Gut-Healthy Smoothie

Merrell Readman
This Is Honestly The Only Ingredient You Need For A Gut-Healthy Smoothie
Beauty

This Antioxidant Can Support Healthy Aging — But Which Form Do You Need?

Alexandra Engler
This Antioxidant Can Support Healthy Aging — But Which Form Do You Need?
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Not To Brag, But I'm Obsessed With How Hydrated This Product Makes My Skin Feel

Alexandra Engler
Not To Brag, But I'm Obsessed With How Hydrated This Product Makes My Skin Feel
Beauty

Does Sunscreen Prevent Tanning? Here's What The Experts Have To Say

Hannah Frye
Does Sunscreen Prevent Tanning? Here's What The Experts Have To Say
Home

How To Get Stubborn Pit Stains Out Of Your Favorite White Shirts Once & For All

Sarah Regan
How To Get Stubborn Pit Stains Out Of Your Favorite White Shirts Once & For All
Beauty

Listen Up: This Is The Best (& Simplest) Way Men 50+ Can Care For Their Skin

Hannah Frye
Listen Up: This Is The Best (& Simplest) Way Men 50+ Can Care For Their Skin
Functional Food

This Is The Freshest Food On The Planet & It's So Good For Your Gut, Says An MD

Hannah Frye
This Is The Freshest Food On The Planet & It's So Good For Your Gut, Says An MD
Beauty

This Trick Will Turn Your Shower Into A Spa — & It Only Takes One Second

Hannah Frye
This Trick Will Turn Your Shower Into A Spa — & It Only Takes One Second
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/meditation-to-support-motherhood-journey
calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
calm+

Your article and new folder have been saved!