I Had Fertility Challenges: 5 Lifestyle Practices That Helped During My Journey

In short, conscious conception is the process of mindfully creating the space for your child to come to be. This process can mean engaging in tools like meditation, limiting your stressors and emotional triggers, and looking closely at your health from a holistic standpoint.

I've included a meditation (below), based on these principles, to help lower stress and look within. Remember: Wherever you are in your motherhood journey, you have many things to be grateful for. You are whole with or without a child. And you will get through this.

If you've been seeking active ways to be more conscious of the environment you're creating for both yourself and your child, below are a few tips, based on my experience as a certified health coach: