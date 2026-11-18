A Surprising Meal-Time Habit Was Linked To 30% Bigger Glucose Spikes
Ever noticed that the same lunch can leave you energized one day and sluggish the next? Blood sugar could be part of the reason. How your body responds to food isn't always just about what's on your plate.
The meal you ate earlier may play a role, too.
Scientists call this the second-meal effect, and new research1 explored whether this happens during everyday eating, not just in carefully controlled lab settings.
About the study
Researchers followed 55 adults with excess body weight in Singapore for 10 days.
Participants wore continuous glucose monitors (small sensors that track blood sugar throughout the day) and used a smartphone app to photograph and record their meals and snacks.
They weren't given a diet to follow, so researchers could see how their usual eating habits related to their blood sugar. The team examined 342 pairs of meals and snacks eaten on the same day, such as lunch followed by dinner. They looked at 12 features of the first meal, including its sugar, protein, and fat content, as well as how long someone waited before eating again. Then they tracked how much blood sugar rose in the two hours after the next meal.
Two meal habits were linked to bigger blood sugar spikes
Two patterns stood out. When someone's earlier meal contained a higher proportion of sugar, their blood sugar rose 29.6% more after the next meal. Waiting longer to eat again was also linked to a bigger rise. When the gap between meals was about 1.9 hours longer than usual, blood sugar rose 29.1% more after the following meal.
These links remained even after researchers accounted for things like the calories and carbohydrates in the second meal, blood sugar levels before eating, and time of day.
Protein offered a less certain finding. Meals with more protein were initially linked to smaller blood sugar rises after the next meal, but the association weakened when researchers accounted for other nutrients. Saturated fat showed a possible link to bigger rises, while fiber, total carbohydrates, and calories showed no clear connection.
Why your meals may influence one another
It's easy to assume that your blood sugar response comes down to whatever you're eating right now.
But the second-meal effect suggests your body may still be responding to an earlier meal when you sit down to eat again.
The researchers found a link with sugar specifically, not total carbohydrates or glycemic load (an estimate of how much a food raises blood sugar).
They couldn't tell whether added sugars or naturally occurring sugars were behind the association.
There are also limits to what we can take from the findings.
This was a small observational study, so it can't prove that eating more sugar or waiting longer between meals directly causes bigger blood sugar rises. Sleep, stress, and physical activity may have influenced the results, too.
The findings may also not apply to everyone, since participants were adults with excess body weight living in Singapore.
How to build more balanced meals
You don't need to follow a strict eating schedule or worry about occasionally going longer between meals. Instead, focus on a few practical ways to make your meals more balanced:
- Include a protein source: Add eggs, Greek yogurt, tofu, chicken, fish, or beans to your meals. Earlier controlled research found that a high-protein breakfast reduced the blood sugar rise after eating white bread four hours later, although the protein link in this study was less certain.
- Pair protein with fiber: Combine foods like eggs and whole-grain toast, Greek yogurt and berries, or tofu and vegetables. This gives you a more balanced mix of nutrients, though fiber itself showed no clear link to next-meal blood sugar in this study.
- Be mindful of sugar: You don't need to avoid sweet foods, but consider how often sugary drinks, desserts, and other high-sugar options are making up a large part of your meals.
- Find an eating rhythm that works: Rather than forcing yourself to eat at specific intervals, pay attention to your hunger and daily routine. A longer gap between meals isn't automatically unhealthy.
The takeaway
Your meals may have a longer-lasting effect than you realize.
What you eat earlier could influence how your body handles food later. A practical place to start is building each meal around protein and fiber while keeping an eye on how much of it comes from sugar.