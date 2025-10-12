Reviewers Rave That This Body Oil Leaves Their Skin Soft, Firm & Even Helps With Crepey Skin
Do you loathe the feeling of being oil-slick for hours after applying a topical product? You're not alone! Lots of folks hate residue of any kind when using beauty products, and this is especially true on the body.
This is why "dry" body oils have skyrocketed in popularity. Dry body oils are simply formulas that are light and absorb quickly so the skin feels dry and non-oily after application. Like many monikers in the beauty industry, there are no hard-and-fast rules for what might classify as a lightweight oil versus a thicker one, but most dry oils will contain linoleic acid (or essential fatty acid omega-6) and other thin botanical extracts.
Well, if this sounds like your ideal oil match, might I suggest mindbodygreen's dry body oil? Not only is it rich in fatty acids and antioxidant-rich botanicals, but users simply rave about the feel of it.
If you want a lightweight oil, users suggest mindbodygreen's dry body oil
When developing this oil, we were absolutely smitten once we got the texture right with this formula. I gave it to several mbg staffers and experts to test out, and they all raved: The texture was unmatched. The easy slip and fast absorption rate was just so spectacular—even as someone who tests beauty products all day long, I knew this was special.
So seeing how many folks have expressed how much they love the oil too makes me oh-so-happy. "It's amazing. I put it on after a shower and it vanishes into my dry skin with no mess. I was skeptical, but no longer," wrote Karen D.
We, too, encourage using it after the shower to help trap moisture in the skin. You can also use it before and after a rinse, which is a concept called shower sandwiching.
"All 'shower sandwiching' entails is applying body oil before and after the shower—so you're essentially sandwiching your skin between those rich, nourishing fatty acids," wrote mbg beauty editor Jamie Schneider. "You see, scalding your skin with hot water can render your complexion dry and ashy, as the steamy temperature can strip the precious natural oils from your skin. By massaging in a body oil pre-rinse, your skin can better hold on to moisture and keep the water from drying out."
The best part is the dry-down time is almost instant, notes Jackie who wrote, "Compared to other body oils that I have used in the past, this was a lot better since it didn't leave you with that immediate greasiness that I typically don't like in body oils."
You can also use the multitasking oil on your hands and cuticles, as one user notes: "I loved how lightweight and non-greasy it was. I liked putting it all over my body but also on my hands (I tend to have very dry cuticles). It also seemed to really help the overall texture of my skin. Really enjoyed it," wrote Hayley P.
Not only will you love applying it, but the long-term effects on the skin are awe-inspiring. "The product was awesome!! I had just started using a different body oil before receiving this one but immediately liked the mbg one better. Makes my skin feel soft and not greasy at all, which I love!" wrote Dylan R.
Throughout the day, you'll probably notice how soft your skin feels—or you'll notice that it has more of a glow—but you never notice the oil itself. And that's thanks to the skin-supporting ingredients that transform the skin barrier.
For example, organic safflower seed oil is rich in fatty acids, and even has data showing that it helps protect skin from collagen loss and other forms of environmental damage. The prickly pear seed oil is full of phytosterols, a nutrient that supports collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid production through the fibroblasts. In addition, it also has the all-star antioxidant vitamin E that protects skin from free radical damage, supports the barrier, and boosts other antioxidants.
In fact, one user notes it helped firm her skin. "I love the body oil. Applying just a small amount on my arms helps to smooth the appearance of crepey skin."
The takeaway
The truth is that we worked hard to get this texture right: We wanted something soft and supple. We wanted it to be so light, so effervescent, that it would practically disappear into your skin upon application. And that's what this is: It's a body oil that's enjoyable to wear, but you don't have to think too much about it during or after application. It just slips on the skin effortlessly and then feels almost like it was always meant to be there.
But don't just take it from me, take it from our reviewers: "It is the best body oil I've ever used. This product absorbs quickly and I do not feel greasy whatsoever after applying. My skin is left feeling soft throughout the day."