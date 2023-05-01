The planet of communication and technology will remain in this sluggish position until May 14—a prompt, if not a command, to slow down and make every move more mindful. This could be a blessing in its own way, since we’re still integrating the Aries solar eclipse from April and the two major planetary moves in March of Saturn and Pluto.

Speaking of Pluto, the icy avenger will turn retrograde this May 1, backing through Aquarius until June 11, then dipping back into Capricorn for one of its final visits before ending a 16-year journey through the Sea Goat’s sphere next November.

Pluto, along with the other slow-moving outer planets (Jupiter through Pluto), turns retrograde every year for five months. The impact is more subtle than Mercury’s retrograde, since the inner planets are closer to the Sun and affect our day-to-day lives much more.

This month, Pluto retrograde will help us turn the lens inward to especially examine group dynamics, our use of technology (ease up on the ChatGPT obsession, perhaps?) and social awareness—all in the realm of Aquarius.