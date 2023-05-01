Your May 2023 Horoscope, From The AstroTwins
May’s astrological forecast comes in two acts. The first half of the month could feel completely different than the second! We begin in slow-motion retrograde with a dramatic eclipse, and finish with Jupiter entering Taurus, heated up by Mars in Leo.
The month begins with the Sun in Taurus and Mercury already retrograde (also in Taurus) since April 21.
The planet of communication and technology will remain in this sluggish position until May 14—a prompt, if not a command, to slow down and make every move more mindful. This could be a blessing in its own way, since we’re still integrating the Aries solar eclipse from April and the two major planetary moves in March of Saturn and Pluto.
Speaking of Pluto, the icy avenger will turn retrograde this May 1, backing through Aquarius until June 11, then dipping back into Capricorn for one of its final visits before ending a 16-year journey through the Sea Goat’s sphere next November.
Pluto, along with the other slow-moving outer planets (Jupiter through Pluto), turns retrograde every year for five months. The impact is more subtle than Mercury’s retrograde, since the inner planets are closer to the Sun and affect our day-to-day lives much more.
This month, Pluto retrograde will help us turn the lens inward to especially examine group dynamics, our use of technology (ease up on the ChatGPT obsession, perhaps?) and social awareness—all in the realm of Aquarius.
What lies beneath? On May 5, a potent Scorpio lunar (full moon) eclipse will bring shadowed information to light.
Mercury and Pluto retrograde already have us excavating the depths, and this eclipse can reveal what our soul-searching has dug up. It’s a powerful, transformational moment to come out of hiding. With intensifying Mars in emotional Cancer until May 21, strong feelings could come up today.
This is the final Scorpio eclipse in a series that’s been cascading across the Taurus/Scorpio axis since November 21. May it give you the courage to reveal more vulnerable and powerful parts of yourself! Ready or not, those may be exposed either way, as eclipses can force our hand. (Easy on those Cinco de Mayo margaritas if you don’t want to make a regrettable or premature confession…just sayin’.)
And then, the midmonth turning point arrives.
On May 16, expansive Jupiter will end a yearlong visit to fiery Aries and bring its celestial supersizing to earthy Taurus, where it will stay until May 25, 2024. Jupiter was last in Taurus from June 2011 to June 2012, so if you can reach back to remember that time period, you may see themes recur.
Taurus is the sign of money, sensuality and material security. Here’s hoping that expansive Jupiter’s arrival here brings positive financial news (despite what many economists predict!).
The May 19 Taurus new moon will really kick the Jupiter transit into gear.
And the next day, May 20, energizer Mars blazes into Leo until July 10, adding some attention-grabbing oomph to your efforts. When Gemini season begins on May 21, you’ll have a month to start chatting people up, sharing your ideas and finding kindred spirits for your new Jupiter journeys!
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
