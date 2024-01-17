Advertisement
I Used Lobster Blood To Restore Collagen & Rebuild My Skin — Yes, Really
I’ve applied some pretty unusual stuff on my face in the name of beauty journalism. Snail slime? Sure. Donkey milk? I’ll give it a whirl. It’s my job to test the latest innovations in skin care, so when I came across a hydrating cream infused with proteins found in lobster blood (aka, glycoproteins), I was game to try it.
After weeks of testing Marin’s Soothing Hydration Cream, I can say the formula does way more than soothe and hydrate—thanks to the rebuilding properties of the glycoprotein (more in a moment), it smoothed my skin in the fastest transformation I've ever seen.
Lobster in skin care?
All blood contains cells, protein, and sugars, but lobster blood contains specific proteins (called glycoproteins) that help them fight off disease, heal wounds, and regenerate their limbs.
Yep, lobsters can actually regrow claws and restore shells, which makes you wonder whether those same regenerative properties apply to the skin—at least, that’s what bioengineers and Marin co-founders Patrick Breeding and Amber Boutiette set out to uncover.
“Marine glycoproteins are highly water soluble, copper-containing, oxygen transporting proteins that stimulate fibroblast proliferation, increase the skin’s rate of hyaluronic acid production, stimulate collagen synthesis, and help maintain skin cell viability,” Breeding tells mindbodygreen.
“They aid in skin barrier repair for both epidermal and dermal skin cells, are deeply hydrating, softening, and smoothing, and help soothe and create a more reinforced skin barrier.”
After a series of in vitro studies, the brand got their final answer in a full clinical study of 33 participants with eczema. Participants between the ages of 12 to 70 used their Soothing Hydration Cream for four weeks. The results “shocked us,” Breeding recounts, as 78.8% of participants reported instant relief from their eczema symptoms.
By week four, 90.9% of people reported less itchiness, flakiness, and dryness, and 97% said their skin looked and felt significantly healthier. (Note: This clinical study hasn't been published yet; the brand is using it for a current and upcoming pending patent.)
Now, those glycoproteins aren’t just for people with eczema. Their ability to stimulate fibroblast proliferation is great for promoting collagen production in the skin—and your collagen levels are the bedrock of healthy skin aging.
By strengthening the skin barrier, you also keep environmental aggressors from wrecking your collagen production in the first place, thus avoiding premature aging and prolonging skin longevity.
The only callout I’ll mention is that lobster glycoproteins are not vegan (they come from, well, lobsters). But Boutiette assures me the glycoproteins they use are a natural byproduct of existing lobster processing i.e. they're upcycled from the shellfish industry.
“We’ve partnered with Luke’s Lobster, a local B-Corp lobster processor, to collect the glycoprotein-containing circulatory fluid, and we purify the protein through proprietary chemistry in our in-house lab—turning what once was wasted into a game-changing ingredient,” she notes. Still, if you’d rather not slather on a lobster-infused cream (game-changing benefits be damned!), I get it.
My results
I don’t personally struggle with eczema, but I certainly do battle with dry, flaky, scaly skin—most notably on my shins and ankles. As much as I prioritize full-body hydration with body lotion and oil, the lower portions of my legs still remain borderline reptilian.
Since testing Marin’s Soothing Hydration Cream for the past few weeks, however, I'm finally seen some long-lasting improvements. The cream is quite rich, so I don’t apply it all over (though you certainly could, if you face full-body dryness); rather, I use it as a spot treatment on drier areas to soften the skin in record time.
A picture is worth a thousand words, so I’ll simply present my before and after photo for your viewing pleasure:
I honestly thought twice before sharing this “before” photo with the Internet. I mean, the flakes are flaking. But the people need to know how much of a difference this cream has made in my skin’s health! The lighting isn’t the exact same, but you can tell just how much my skin tone and texture has improved.
The shea butter, squalane, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid make the cream even more luxuriously hydrating, but I suspect it’s those glycoproteins that really transformed my skin. I’ve tried numerous butter-rich creams before, but none has made the flaking ebb quite like this Marin number.
You can still see some stubborn flakes on my shin bone, but the overall cracked, scaly appearance has all but disappeared. Like magic… or lobster blood.
The takeaway
Lobster-infused skin care may sound like a gimmick, but trust me, Marin’s Soothing Hydration Cream delivers on its claim. My problem areas (shins and ankles) have never looked so smooth—considering I’ve only had the formula in my routine for a few weeks, that’s an impressive feat.
