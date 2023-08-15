It’s no secret that social media can easily become a dark place, which is why it’s important to create healthy boundaries (digital hygiene, if you will). Personally, I like to curate my various algorithms by only interacting with accounts that truly inspire me and bring positivity into my life. No “hate following” for me: If they don’t make me feel good, they don’t belong on my feed. Simple as that.

Why do I bring up my scrolling habits? Well, I’ve been keeping up with Marie von Behrens-Felipe (aka, @mvb) for over five years, and to this day, the Germany-based creator and brand founder remains one of my all-time favorite people to follow.

I’m constantly inspired by her sophisticated-yet-cozy home decor, her sartorial elegance (or you may call it "quiet luxury"), and her overall approach to slow, mindful living. So when I got the chance to interview the iconic mvb for As Of Late, I was practically champing at the bit to hear her latest and greatest beauty tips.

“I truly strive for a minimal routine and look, no matter if it’s my hair, skin, or clothes—but I do have special products or pieces that give an extra twist and make me feel good,” she tells mindbodygreen. She highlights those special items below: