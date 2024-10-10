In addition to the hips and knees, Alexander emphasizes the importance of getting to know your sitz bones (he calls them "the feet of your butt"), which are located at the base of the pelvis. "Load weight in a mechanically effective way," he explains. "Have a slight tilt forward—not too much to the point where you're in hyperlordotic territory [aka, when your spine has an inward curve]—and allow the ribs to tuck down toward the pelvis a little bit while you maintain that position."