Just a couple of tips here before you blot: Always bounce the beauty sponge—never drag, lest you smear all your concealer. Also, make sure the sponge isn't too wet; most makeup has an oil base, and too much water can create pilling (remember, oil and water are not friends). A good rule of thumb is to make sure the tissue stays dry—that way, it can lift up excess oil instead of making the skin look even more misty.