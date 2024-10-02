With makeup, one of the easiest ways to appear more youthful and vibrant is to take a less is more approach. This is certainly true with concealer, as layering on too much product has the potential to settle into fine lines and exacerbate dryness. But minimal eyeshadow, too, has its perks: Oftentimes, just a touch of sparkle is all you need to secure brighter and wide-awake eyes—it's all about the placement.