“People once thought that as you get older, your brain sort of falls apart and that there is nothing you can do about it. Well, that's absolutely wrong. You can take care of your brain just the same way you can take care of your teeth, your skin, and your heart,” says Fotuhi, adjunct professor at the Mind/Brain Institute at Johns Hopkins and author of The Invincible Brain. “Your brain is an organ and it can get better.”