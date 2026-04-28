The Major Theme From Revitalize 2026? Rejuvenation Is Possible
It was a warm Saturday in Miami. The breeze was coming off the ocean, bringing with it salty air and a sense of ease. Against that backdrop, we came together for mindbodygreen's Revitalize 2026, an annual gathering designed to explore what it means to live well, for longer.
With us, hundreds gathered to explore what it really means to care for your health long-term—not just to prevent decline, but to actively restore and rebuild. The energy moved between expert-led conversations, workouts, and immersive activations. You could sit for a panel on brain health, wander over to an activation aimed at longevity, and then find yourself inside Lincoln’s Rejuvenate Lounge, experiencing a multi-sensory reset in the Nautilus or Navigator.
But across every moment, one idea came through clearly: Rejuvenation isn’t a vague wellness promise. It’s a biological reality. One that’s shaped by what you do, every single day.
From brain plasticity to skin regeneration to nervous system regulation, the experts on stage kept returning to the same core question: How do we restore function, build resilience, and create capacity for long-term vitality?
Here, the most actionable takeaways to help you do exactly that.
Rejuvenate your brain through activity
One of the most compelling reminders from neurologist and neuroscientist Majid Fotuhi, M.D., Ph.D.: Your brain is not fixed. It’s adaptable, responsive, and constantly capable of change.
“People once thought that as you get older, your brain sort of falls apart and that there is nothing you can do about it. Well, that's absolutely wrong. You can take care of your brain just the same way you can take care of your teeth, your skin, and your heart,” says Fotuhi, adjunct professor at the Mind/Brain Institute at Johns Hopkins and author of The Invincible Brain. “Your brain is an organ and it can get better.”
This concept—known as neuroplasticity—means that with the right habits, you can see meaningful change in your cognitive health.
Movement is one of the most powerful tools. Regular walking, especially at a brisk pace, supports blood flow to the brain and has been linked to improved memory and executive function. Building your VO2 max—your body’s ability to use oxygen efficiently—has also been associated with stronger cognitive performance and long-term brain resilience.
And just as important: challenge. Learning new skills, testing your memory, and engaging in mentally demanding tasks all stimulate neural pathways, helping maintain sharpness over time.
Key learning
Rejuvenate your mind through your senses
Mental well-being is physiological—meaning it's shaped by what’s happening in the body, including stress levels and heart rate. And one of the fastest ways to shift your state is through sensory input.
At Revitalize, that concept came to life inside Lincoln’s Rejuvenate Lounge. Guests stepped into the 2026 Nautilus and 2026 Navigator to discover the brand’s Rejuvenate feature: a fully immersive environment designed to guide the body into a calmer, more regulated state.
The multi-sensory experience includes soft ambient lighting, coordinated visual displays, layered sound, subtle in-cabin digital fragrance, and gentle seat movement—all working together to cue the nervous system to downshift.
It works: A research study in partnership with Purdue University and published in the journal Applied Ergonomics found that using the Lincoln Rejuvenate feature supports short-term relaxation and can measurably reduce stress while stationary in the vehicle. In fact, the study showed participants who used the feature experienced lower heart rates and brainwave patterns linked to better emotional balance and deeper relaxation.
Joining the lineup of other atmospheric themes (like forest, coastal, and aurora), is the new Tropical Paradise. This experience taps into scent and sound cues that evoke the uplifting feeling of a getaway. It’s a calming escape in the midst of a busy day.
Key learning
Rejuvenate your skin through consistent care
Beauty pros love to talk about skin rejuvenation. But what we’ve been getting wrong is that skin renewal is less about surface-level fixes and more about deep structural support.
As dermatologist and Director of the Regenerative Dermatology & Skin Longevity Laboratory at Mayo Clinic, Saranya Wyles, M.D., Ph.D., emphasized, your skin is a dynamic, metabolically active organ—one that is in tune with what's happening internally. “Paying attention to your skin is the greatest thing we could do for our overall health,” she says.
Viewing skin health through this lens shifts the focus to skin function. Sure, we may still pay attention to dark spots and wrinkles, but we’re also widening the scope to think about barrier integrity, cellular renewal rate, and inflammatory balance.
Fortunately, because the skin is a highly regenerative organ, it responds pretty readily to daily habits.
Start with the basics. Consistent sun protection to prevent collagen breakdown during the day. Ingredients, like retinol or peptides, to support repair pathways at night. And internal support—from nutrient-dense foods to sleep—that fuels function.
Key learning
4. Rejuvenate your body through strength & recovery
Strength training is one of the most effective ways to support longevity. That’s why behavioral therapist and trainer Ashley Damaj’s movement class, sponsored by Lincoln, focused on building functional strength that supports how you move and feel every day—and for years to come.
Research consistently shows us that building lean muscle mass supports metabolic health, protects long-term bone density, and is strongly associated with a longer health span.
Damaj also underscored the importance of pairing effort with intentional recovery. When you challenge your muscles, you create the stimulus for adaptation. But it’s during recovery that repair, rebuilding, and growth actually happen. You can’t push hard without giving the body what it needs to come back stronger.
Be intentional about it. Build in small, repeatable recovery rituals—whether that’s a post-workout stretch, a slow walk to bring your system back down, or even a few minutes of stillness between errands.
Experiences like Lincoln’s Rejuvenate can support this process, helping to relax the body, ease tension, and support a faster shift out of stress. Over time, these moments help your body spend more time in a repair state, where real progress happens.
Key learning
Rejuvenate your well-being through your environment
Your environment is shaping your health in ways you may not even notice.
As marine biologist and executive director of Miami’s Waterkeeper Rachel Silverstein, Ph.D., shared, your daily surroundings play a role in how your body functions.
“Everybody's probably heard ‘We are what we eat.’ We are also where we live. And so the environmental factors that come into play are critically important,” she says. Because well-being doesn’t exist in isolation. It’s shaped by the world around you.
The takeaway
Whether it’s through learning a new hobby, committing to a strength training routine, or creating moments of sensory reset—like those made possible through Lincoln’s Rejuvenate feature—you open up the possibility for real renewal. And the more consistently you support it, the more capacity you create for long-term vitality.