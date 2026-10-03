5 Nutrients That May Raise Or Lower Heart Risk, According To A 27-Study Analysis
When it comes to heart health, most of us have heard the usual advice: eat more vegetables, choose healthy fats, and keep an eye on saturated fat. But researchers are getting more specific about which nutrients may matter most.
A recent analysis of 27 studies1 looked at nutrient levels in people's blood to explore how they relate to coronary heart disease (CHD), which occurs when the arteries supplying blood to the heart become blocked. The results highlight five nutrients and how they relate to CHD risk.
Five nutrients stood out in the analysis
This review pooled data from observational studies that measured participants' blood nutrient levels and tracked their heart health over time. Unlike food questionnaires, which rely on people remembering what they ate, blood tests provide a more objective snapshot of the nutrients circulating in the body.
The analysis identified three nutrients associated with lower CHD risk and two linked to higher risk, based on participants' blood levels.
- Vitamin D: Higher blood levels were associated with lower CHD risk. The body produces vitamin D through sun exposure, and you can also get it from fatty fish and fortified foods or a supplement.
- Carotenoids: These plant compounds give colorful fruits and vegetables their bright hues. Higher blood levels were associated with lower CHD risk.
- Linoleic acid: This essential omega-6 fatty acid, found in nuts, seeds, and certain plant oils, was also linked to lower risk.
- Palmitic acid: A saturated fat is found in butter, palm oil, and fatty meats. Higher blood levels were associated with greater CHD risk.
- Dihomo-γ-linolenic acid (DGLA): This fatty acid plays several roles in the body. Higher blood levels were also linked to increased risk.
It's important to remember that these results reflect nutrient levels measured in the blood, not simply how much of each nutrient people ate. The body processes nutrients in different ways, so blood levels don't always tell the full story of someone's diet.
What these findings mean for your diet
Although the analysis uncovered clear patterns, it can't prove that changing your levels of these nutrients will directly lower your heart disease risk. Other factors, including overall diet, physical activity, and existing health conditions, may also play a role.
Still, the findings offer useful clues about the nutrients researchers are exploring in relation to heart health. They also support the value of a varied diet that includes colorful produce and sources of unsaturated fats.
Individual needs for some of these nutrients can vary, especially when it comes to something like vitamin D, so it's worth discussing your diet and supplement options with a health professional.
How to make heart-conscious food choices
You don't need to track your blood nutrient levels to support your heart. A few everyday food choices can help:
- Eat more colorful produce: Carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, and other colorful fruits and vegetables provide carotenoids.
- Eat a varied diet: In addition to your fruits and vegetables, fatty fish, eggs, and fortified foods supply vitamin D.
- Choose unsaturated fats: Nuts, seeds, and plant oils such as olive oil provide unsaturated fats. Replacing some saturated fats with unsaturated options can support heart health.
- Be mindful of saturated fats: Butter, fatty meats, and palm oil contain palmitic acid. Try swapping them for unsaturated fat sources rather than cutting out entire food groups.
While this analysis didn't test whether these habits change the specific blood nutrient levels identified, these choices align with broader heart-health research.
The takeaway
This analysis puts specific names to the familiar heart-healthy eating playbook, pointing to individual nutrients rather than broad food categories.
Since this type of research can't prove cause and effect, the smartest move is to stick to a steady pattern of colorful produce, fatty fish, nuts, and seeds, with less reliance on butter, fatty meats, and palm oil.