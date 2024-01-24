Advertisement
A Lymphatic Massage Therapist's Top 3 Tips To Lift & Tone The Neck Area
Treating sagging skin on the neck is a delicate dance. Of course, you could always go the in-office route (lasers, microneedling, and such); still, experts recommend committing to at-home methods to encourage firmer skin over time—and these require proceeding with caution. Your neck skin is often way more sensitive than other parts of your face, after all, so it may face irritation from beloved topicals like retinol and AHAs.
That’s why Flávia Lanini suggests adding some gentle daily lymphatic work to your routine. A refresher: Your lymphatic system doesn’t have its own “pump,” so it relies on physical manipulation (as well as exercise, diet, hydration, etc.) to function normally.
You have a high concentration of lymph nodes in your face and neck, and specific movements can help encourage flow—and promoting blood circulation can lead to tighter, more supple skin.
But where, oh where should you start? Consider the following tips from a lymphatic massage therapist herself.
Make it a morning habit
“The best time to perform a lymphatic massage on yourself is in the morning,” Lanini declares. See, lymph buildup often results in swelling, which only gets exacerbated by overnight fluid retention. So if you frequently wake up puffy, gentle massage techniques can help drain and circulate that excess fluid.
“Just a little time each morning is all it takes,” Lanini adds. She recommends making it part of your daily skin care routine: Wash your face (she recommends using a silicone cleansing brush; “this alone is a form of lymphatic massage,” she says), apply your tonics and serums, massage your face and neck, then finish with hydrating creams and sunscreen.
That being said, sometimes you just don’t have the time to perform a quick routine. Life happens! In that case, “the second best time to perform a lymphatic massage on yourself is at night, right before your bedtime routine begins,” Lanini notes. Consider it a wind down ritual.
Use downward motions
As we’ve previously reported, the best way to drain the neck is to first locate the main collection ducts located in the hollow right above your collarbone. Apply light pressure and gently pull the skin down in a very slow motion, repeating on both sides.
It might feel more natural to swipe with upward strokes (it’s called a facelift, after all), but Lanini encourages downward motions to effectively drain the lymphatic system.
After cleansing, patting dry, and applying an oil for some slip, “I gently force it down, creating an open pathway to drain the knots,” she explains. “When forcing the lymphatic knots to drain, it results in a clear visualization of reduced inflammation. This effect makes the area look smaller and thinner, giving the sensation of firmer skin on the neck.”
As always, make sure you have enough of a glide so you avoid tugging on the delicate skin and exacerbating wrinkles. Invest in a dense, nutrient-rich elixir—like NativaSPA’s 100% pure quinoa oil—to keep the skin aptly hydrated as you activate your lymphatic system, and feel free to reapply if you notice any areas feeling too tight.
Finally, to really encourage lift around the neck, you’ll want to spend some time on the jawline. With your knuckles or a gua sha tool (such as this black obsidian stone), sweep from your chin outwards towards your ear, then down your neck once again to drain the fluid.
Apply less pressure than you think
Gently is the operative word here! According to Lanini, people often apply far too much pressure on the delicate skin of the neck, where we have fewer, more delicate muscles. “We could severely damage blood vessels in that area if we do not know the proper technique or the correct way of using equipment for facelifts,” she adds.
If you're concerned about applying too much pressure, feel free to use a facial roller for your massage—the weight of the tool itself is just enough to stimulate the lymphatic system, says Lanini.
“I particularly favor the UPLift from my product line,” she offers. “Its vibrations and roller shape contribute to improved blood circulation and activation of the lymphatic system.”
The takeaway
The skin on your neck is super delicate, and so are those muscles—so you don’t need to use much force to see results (in fact, doing too much can backfire!). Commit to daily lymphatic stimulation, and you’d be surprised by how much some gentle massage work can make. From there, feel free to invest in a firming neck cream: Here, you can find our tried-and-true favorites.
