Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

A Lymphatic Massage Therapist's Top 3 Tips To Lift & Tone The Neck Area

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
January 24, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy
January 24, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Every beauty professional has their nonnegotiable steps. In our series, Like a Pro, we tap experts for the top three techniques they absolutely swear by. Here, you'll hear from a variety of industry insiders on the fail-safe tricks they always keep in their back pockets. We're all about simplifying your beauty regimen wherever you can, and sometimes the best routines are as easy as one, two, three.

Treating sagging skin on the neck is a delicate dance. Of course, you could always go the in-office route (lasers, microneedling, and such); still, experts recommend committing to at-home methods to encourage firmer skin over time—and these require proceeding with caution. Your neck skin is often way more sensitive than other parts of your face, after all, so it may face irritation from beloved topicals like retinol and AHAs. 

That’s why Flávia Lanini suggests adding some gentle daily lymphatic work to your routine. A refresher: Your lymphatic system doesn’t have its own “pump,” so it relies on physical manipulation (as well as exercise, diet, hydration, etc.) to function normally.

You have a high concentration of lymph nodes in your face and neck, and specific movements can help encourage flow—and promoting blood circulation can lead to tighter, more supple skin. 

But where, oh where should you start? Consider the following tips from a lymphatic massage therapist herself.  

1.

Make it a morning habit

“The best time to perform a lymphatic massage on yourself is in the morning,” Lanini declares. See, lymph buildup often results in swelling, which only gets exacerbated by overnight fluid retention. So if you frequently wake up puffy, gentle massage techniques can help drain and circulate that excess fluid. 

“Just a little time each morning is all it takes,” Lanini adds. She recommends making it part of your daily skin care routine: Wash your face (she recommends using a silicone cleansing brush; “this alone is a form of lymphatic massage,” she says), apply your tonics and serums, massage your face and neck, then finish with hydrating creams and sunscreen. 

That being said, sometimes you just don’t have the time to perform a quick routine. Life happens! In that case, “the second best time to perform a lymphatic massage on yourself is at night, right before your bedtime routine begins,” Lanini notes. Consider it a wind down ritual. 

2.

Use downward motions

As we’ve previously reported, the best way to drain the neck is to first locate the main collection ducts located in the hollow right above your collarbone. Apply light pressure and gently pull the skin down in a very slow motion, repeating on both sides. 

It might feel more natural to swipe with upward strokes (it’s called a facelift, after all), but Lanini encourages downward motions to effectively drain the lymphatic system. 

After cleansing, patting dry, and applying an oil for some slip, “I gently force it down, creating an open pathway to drain the knots,” she explains. “When forcing the lymphatic knots to drain, it results in a clear visualization of reduced inflammation. This effect makes the area look smaller and thinner, giving the sensation of firmer skin on the neck.” 

As always, make sure you have enough of a glide so you avoid tugging on the delicate skin and exacerbating wrinkles. Invest in a dense, nutrient-rich elixir—like NativaSPA’s 100% pure quinoa oil—to keep the skin aptly hydrated as you activate your lymphatic system, and feel free to reapply if you notice any areas feeling too tight.  

NativaSPA Firming Quinoa Body Oil

$ 23

Finally, to really encourage lift around the neck, you’ll want to spend some time on the jawline. With your knuckles or a gua sha tool (such as this black obsidian stone), sweep from your chin outwards towards your ear, then down your neck once again to drain the fluid. 

3.

Apply less pressure than you think

Gently is the operative word here! According to Lanini, people often apply far too much pressure on the delicate skin of the neck, where we have fewer, more delicate muscles. “We could severely damage blood vessels in that area if we do not know the proper technique or the correct way of using equipment for facelifts,” she adds. 

If you're concerned about applying too much pressure, feel free to use a facial roller for your massage—the weight of the tool itself is just enough to stimulate the lymphatic system, says Lanini.

“I particularly favor the UPLift from my product line,” she offers. “Its vibrations and roller shape contribute to improved blood circulation and activation of the lymphatic system.”

The takeaway 

The skin on your neck is super delicate, and so are those muscles—so you don’t need to use much force to see results (in fact, doing too much can backfire!). Commit to daily lymphatic stimulation, and you’d be surprised by how much some gentle massage work can make. From there, feel free to invest in a firming neck cream: Here, you can find our tried-and-true favorites

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Actress Judy Greer Is Into Strength Training & Sauna Blankets Lately & So Are We
Beauty

Actress Judy Greer Is Into Strength Training & Sauna Blankets Lately & So Are We

Alexandra Engler

This Major Skin-Plumping Ingredient Has Worked On The Sidelines For Far Too Long
Beauty

This Major Skin-Plumping Ingredient Has Worked On The Sidelines For Far Too Long

Jamie Schneider

If You Want To Address Fine Lines On Your Hands, Get A Hand Cream That Does This
Beauty

If You Want To Address Fine Lines On Your Hands, Get A Hand Cream That Does This

Alexandra Engler

Dry Skin Will Only Get Worse If You Make These Common Mistakes
Beauty

Dry Skin Will Only Get Worse If You Make These Common Mistakes

Hannah Frye

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice
Beauty

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is The Real Reason Your Shampoo Isn't Working
Beauty

This Is The Real Reason Your Shampoo Isn't Working

Jamie Schneider

This Area Of The Face Is The First To Experience Wrinkles — How To Erase Them
Beauty

This Area Of The Face Is The First To Experience Wrinkles — How To Erase Them

Alexandra Engler

Your Skin Is Begging You To Do This Before Drinking Alcohol
Beauty

Your Skin Is Begging You To Do This Before Drinking Alcohol

Hannah Frye

I'm A Travel Writer Who's Logged Thousands Of Miles — My Secret Travel Tips
Travel

I'm A Travel Writer Who's Logged Thousands Of Miles — My Secret Travel Tips

Alexandra Engler

Actress Judy Greer Is Into Strength Training & Sauna Blankets Lately & So Are We
Beauty

Actress Judy Greer Is Into Strength Training & Sauna Blankets Lately & So Are We

Alexandra Engler

This Major Skin-Plumping Ingredient Has Worked On The Sidelines For Far Too Long
Beauty

This Major Skin-Plumping Ingredient Has Worked On The Sidelines For Far Too Long

Jamie Schneider

If You Want To Address Fine Lines On Your Hands, Get A Hand Cream That Does This
Beauty

If You Want To Address Fine Lines On Your Hands, Get A Hand Cream That Does This

Alexandra Engler

Dry Skin Will Only Get Worse If You Make These Common Mistakes
Beauty

Dry Skin Will Only Get Worse If You Make These Common Mistakes

Hannah Frye

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice
Beauty

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is The Real Reason Your Shampoo Isn't Working
Beauty

This Is The Real Reason Your Shampoo Isn't Working

Jamie Schneider

This Area Of The Face Is The First To Experience Wrinkles — How To Erase Them
Beauty

This Area Of The Face Is The First To Experience Wrinkles — How To Erase Them

Alexandra Engler

Your Skin Is Begging You To Do This Before Drinking Alcohol
Beauty

Your Skin Is Begging You To Do This Before Drinking Alcohol

Hannah Frye

I'm A Travel Writer Who's Logged Thousands Of Miles — My Secret Travel Tips
Travel

I'm A Travel Writer Who's Logged Thousands Of Miles — My Secret Travel Tips

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.