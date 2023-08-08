Lyme Cases Are Skyrocketing: The Top 3 Ways To Protect Yourself

The tick population has also grown due to an expansion of the “animal reservoir” in certain regions. For instance, the East Coast has experienced an increase in the white-footed mouse, and in California, Western gray squirrels are tick hosts. If you live in these areas, be proactive about wearing insect repellent and summer fabrics like cotton that allow you to wear long sleeves or pants if you’ll be outdoors for extended periods of time. Ticks like to perch on branch leaves and grass blades so they can latch on more easily, so keep that in mind during outdoor time.

If products like Deet cause irritation or you prefer to stay away from chemicals, consider active ingredients that are more natural but still effective. Nootkatone3 is a compound found in grapefruit and cedar trees. It can repel and kill ticks and other insects and is being developed as a commercial product in cooperation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the meantime, cedar oil spray is a non-toxic substance and a natural tick and insect repellent. You can spray it directly on clothing and skin, and it’s safe for people and pets.