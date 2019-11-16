Why National Parks Should Be A Part Of Our Public Health Strategy

Every time I hike around the terraces of Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park, I experience a sense of otherworldliness. I witness the steaming pools and spectacular colors created by Mammoth's thermophilic bacteria. I reflect on the wonders of Yellowstone—from the roaming bison herds and wolf packs to the amazing geysers and boiling mud pots. This rush of images makes me feel connected with something larger than myself.

The United States government preserved the 2.2 million acres of Yellowstone in 1872, making it America's first national park set aside "for the benefit and enjoyment of the people." During Yellowstone's nearly 150 years, we've learned a lot about national parks and wild places. We now know that the feeling that flows through me as I take in the sites of Yellowstone is called "biophilia," a term made famous by entomologist E.O. Wilson. It means humans are hard-wired to connect with nature.

Numerous scientific studies show that being outside is critical to our physical and mental health. According to Florence Williams, the author of The Nature Fix, time in nature decreases blood pressure, inhibits production of the stress hormone cortisol, and may protect against type 2 diabetes. Williams highlights peer-reviewed, scientific research to show that even five minutes in nature can lower blood pressure, relax muscles, and increase positive feelings of connection with others.

Richard Louv, in his landmark book Last Child in the Woods, documented "nature deficit disorder," his term for our modern digital childhood where most American children do not spend time outside. The National Park Service has reported that "Americans spend an average of 93% of time indoors each day and only 21% of adults get the recommended 2½ hours of physical activity per week." Unfortunately, the once common parental phrase "go outside and play" is now a remnant of the past.