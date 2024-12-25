Advertisement
An Expert Says This Sex Toy Can Make You Reach Orgasm 'Almost Immediately'
Somewhere along the way, pleasure became a luxury for women—and the proof is in the pleasure gap1. About 95% of straight men orgasm during every sexual encounter, while only 65% of heterosexual women do.
Yet orgasms are crucial for our health and well-being, which makes it extra important to understand what works for your body. Self-pleasure is a great way to learn (and most women do orgasm when solo).
Luckily, experts say there’s one type of toy that gets it done almost immediately. Allow me to introduce the Lovehoney rose stimulator, a toy that has hundreds of women singing its praises.
What's great about the Lovehoney Rose toy
The technology is expert-approved
When the rose toy first took the world by storm in 2021, we spoke with experts to learn whether this tiny device could actually bring record-speed orgasms.
Turns out, it can. The device uses air pulse and pressure technology to suck on the glans head of the clitoris—and experts say its effect might even be too quick for some.
"The rose is so effective that it shortens your solo pleasure session because it can almost immediately make you reach orgasm," sexologist and sex educator Goody Howard, MSW, MPH, previously told mindbodygreen.
"I have a rose, and I love it," she clarified—but it's definitely a toy for those who want quicker sessions.
It's actually cute
Gone are the days of bulky vibrators collecting dust in your bottom drawer. This flower-shaped device proves that sex toys can be aesthetically pleasing, too.
You won't be hiding this one in your drawer. On the contrary, I'd leave the rose toy right out in the open—just make sure you're properly cleaning the toy before each use.
It's easy to use
The handheld device only has two buttons, which makes it incredibly easy to operate. Per Howard, it’s best to use a small amount of lubricant with rose toys. After applying lube directly to your clitoris, you’ll simply center the rose toy over it and set your desired intensity.
Lovehoney’s rose toy has ten pleasure air intensity levels, ranging from soft and gentle to powerful and intense, allowing you to choose your own pleasure adventure.
Best of all, the tiny toy is small enough to fit into the palm of your hand—so you're truly in the driver's seat.
The materials are high-quality
The durable silicone material feels velvety soft in your hands, and the entire toy is waterproof (yup, you can use it in the bath!). What's more, reviewers say it's held up well over years of regular use.
It has hundreds of women raving
If the expert seal of approval wasn't enough, hundreds of reviewers are singing praises for this tiny toy. One shopper who tends to feel uncomfortable masturbating raves that this toy is amazing. “It makes me feel much more comfortable with the whole thing and works REALLY WELL.”
Another calls it “truly brilliant,” and dozens say it’s “well worth the money.” One person writes, "It got the job done in less than a minute. I've never been so excited about a purchase before."
The overwhelming sentiment, though, is that nearly every reviewer expected the toy to be overhyped until they truly experienced the pleasure for themselves.
The takeaway
We could all use a little more pleasure in our lives—and Lovehoney's rose toy is a one way ticket to deeper orgasms. Whether you're trying to close the pleasure gap with your partner or you're just hoping for more solo fun, you'll be reaching for this toy again and again.
Want to explore more about self-pleasure? Check out our list of the best sex toys our editors have tested.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel