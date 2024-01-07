Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sex

This Sex Toy Can Make You Reach Orgasm 'Almost Immediately'

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
January 07, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
lovehoney rose sex toy
Image by mbg creative
January 07, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Somewhere along the way, pleasure became a luxury for women—and the proof is in the pleasure gap1. About 95% of straight men orgasm during every sexual encounter, while only 65% of heterosexual women do.

Yet orgasms are crucial for our health and well-being, which makes it extra important to understand what works for your body. Self-pleasure is a great way to learn (and most women do orgasm when solo).

Luckily, experts say there’s one type of toy that gets it done almost immediately. Allow me to introduce the Lovehoney rose stimulator, a toy that has hundreds of women singing its praises.

Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator

$50
lovehoney rose sex toy

What's great about the Lovehoney Rose toy

The technology is expert-approved

When the rose toy first took the world by storm in 2021, we spoke with experts to learn whether this tiny device could actually bring record-speed orgasms.

Turns out, it can. The device uses air pulse and pressure technology to suck on the glans head of the clitoris—and experts say its effect might even be too quick for some.

"The rose is so effective that it shortens your solo pleasure session because it can almost immediately make you reach orgasm," sexologist and sex educator Goody Howard, MSW, MPH previously told mindbodygreen.

"I have a rose, and I love it," she clarified—but it's definitely a toy for those who want quicker sessions.

It's actually cute

Gone are the days of bulky vibrators collecting dust in your bottom drawer. This flower-shaped device proves that sex toys can be aesthetically pleasing, too.

You won't be hiding this one in your drawer. On the contrary, I'd leave the rose toy right out in the open—just make sure you're properly cleaning the toy before each use.

It's easy to use

The handheld device only has two buttons, which makes it incredibly easy to operate. Per Howard, it’s best to use a small amount of lubricant with rose toys. After applying lube directly to your clitoris, you’ll simply center the rose toy over it and set your desired intensity.

Lovehoney’s rose toy has ten pleasure air intensity levels, ranging from soft and gentle to powerful and intense, allowing you to choose your own pleasure adventure. 

Best of all, the tiny toy is small enough to fit into the palm of your hand—so you're truly in the driver's seat.

The materials are high quality

The durable silicone material feels velvety soft in your hands, and the entire toy is waterproof (yup, you can use it in the bath!). What's more, reviewers say it's held up well over years of regular use.

It has hundreds of women raving

If the expert seal of approval wasn't enough, hundreds of reviewers are singing praises for this tiny toy. One shopper who tends to feel uncomfortable masturbating raves that this toy is amazing. “It makes me feel much more comfortable with the whole thing and works REALLY WELL.”

Another calls it “truly brilliant,” and dozens say it’s “well worth the money.” One person writes, "It got the job done in less than a minute. I've never been so excited about a purchase before."

The overwhelming sentiment, though, is that nearly every reviewer expected the toy to be overhyped until they truly experienced the pleasure for themselves.

Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator

$50
lovehoney rose sex toy

The takeaway

We could all use a little more pleasure in our lives—and Lovehoney's rose toy is a one way ticket to deeper orgasms. Whether you're trying to close the pleasure gap with your partner or you're just hoping for more solo fun, you'll be reaching for this toy again and again.

Want to explore more about self-pleasure? Check out our list of the best sex toys our editors have tested.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Get To Know Your Significant Other With This List Of 101 Questions
Love

Get To Know Your Significant Other With This List Of 101 Questions

Sarah Regan

Why You Should Use The "Partner Effect" For Better Health In 2024
Love

Why You Should Use The "Partner Effect" For Better Health In 2024

Sarah Regan

11 Things To Do In January If You Want To Fall In Love This Year, From Experts
Love

11 Things To Do In January If You Want To Fall In Love This Year, From Experts

Carleigh Ferrante

Is Sex Painful For You? 5 Things A Pelvic Floor PT Wants You To Try
Sex

Is Sex Painful For You? 5 Things A Pelvic Floor PT Wants You To Try

Maggie Abrams PT, DPT, WCS, NBC-HWC

The Best Resolutions To Make As A Family (Expert-Approved!)
Parenting

The Best Resolutions To Make As A Family (Expert-Approved!)

Sharon Brandwein

Think Someone's Crushing On You? Here Are The Telltale Signs To Watch For
Love

Think Someone's Crushing On You? Here Are The Telltale Signs To Watch For

Krati Mehra

Get To Know Your Significant Other With This List Of 101 Questions
Love

Get To Know Your Significant Other With This List Of 101 Questions

Sarah Regan

Why You Should Use The "Partner Effect" For Better Health In 2024
Love

Why You Should Use The "Partner Effect" For Better Health In 2024

Sarah Regan

11 Things To Do In January If You Want To Fall In Love This Year, From Experts
Love

11 Things To Do In January If You Want To Fall In Love This Year, From Experts

Carleigh Ferrante

Is Sex Painful For You? 5 Things A Pelvic Floor PT Wants You To Try
Sex

Is Sex Painful For You? 5 Things A Pelvic Floor PT Wants You To Try

Maggie Abrams PT, DPT, WCS, NBC-HWC

The Best Resolutions To Make As A Family (Expert-Approved!)
Parenting

The Best Resolutions To Make As A Family (Expert-Approved!)

Sharon Brandwein

Think Someone's Crushing On You? Here Are The Telltale Signs To Watch For
Love

Think Someone's Crushing On You? Here Are The Telltale Signs To Watch For

Krati Mehra

more Relationships
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Bovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-FedNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowThe 5 Brain Types & What They Mean For Personality & Career
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.