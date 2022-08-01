Looking For More Summer Bliss? Lighten Up With These 6 Outdoor Ideas

We all do summer a bit differently. For some of us, summer bliss is found on a striped beach towel beside a body of water (begging for cannonballs). For others, it’s found in wild places only hiking trails can reach. But one thing we can all agree on is that the best of what summer has to offer is always outdoors. From mountains to beaches to lakes, nothing beats a day spent with Mother Nature.

Intuitively, we know that sunshine and a warm breeze are pure soul-food, but research confirms it: Spending at least two hours in nature per week is associated with good health and well-being. So to inspire some al fresco fun, we’ve compiled the one-and-only checklist you need to keep the season ablaze. From outdoor activities you haven’t tried yet, to outdoor-friendly recipes incorporating the light indulgence of Baileys Deliciously Light, your favorite-time-of-year is about to get lighter and brighter. Starting now!