If You Have A Longer Menstrual Cycle, You May Be Low In This Vitamin

Notably, the researchers identified a threshold effect. The benefits appeared to plateau once vitamin D levels reached approximately 28 ng/mL, suggesting that reaching this level may be enough to see benefits. This doesn't mean that 28 ng/mL should be the goal level. After all, 30 ng/mL is considered the minimum adequate level for the vitamin and 50 ng/mL is considered optimal. It just means that correcting a vitamin D deficiency or insufficiency may be most important for this specific vitamin D benefit.