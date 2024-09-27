Skip to Content
Trouble Waking Up? Ditch Your Phone Alarm & Try The Natural Method I Swear By

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
September 27, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
loftie nighstand bundle 20% off
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
September 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Setting an alarm is never fun, but as someone who values rest and recovery, I know the benefits of waking up at the same time every single day.

As I've perfected my wake-up routine, I've found that one simple swap has made the biggest difference for my mornings: ditching my phone alarm for the Loftie Lamp and the Loftie Clock.

I cannot express how positive the impact of these two products has been on my sleep hygiene, but (knowing how important sleep is for your health) I'm down to try.

loftie nighstand bundle 20% off
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

Why I love the Loftie Lamp

Story time: I hate the feeling of waking up to a blaring alarm. So much so that unless I had an absurdly early flight or meeting, I'd typically just roll the dice and let my body do its thing (i.e., wake up whenever it wanted to).

Still, my wake-ups remained fairly harsh. I'd typically scroll on my phone until I fell asleep, and I'd reach for it to check the time first thing in the morning (not exactly the healthiest way to sandwich your sleep). Even when I opted for a book before bed, I was reading in bright light that made it difficult for my body to wind down.

The Loftie Lamp changed all that. It has a sunset wind-down setting that gradually fades to help my body prepare for sleep and a dim hue that mimics the natural sunrise to wake me up. 

There's even a "reading mode" bright enough to see the pages but not so harsh that it will interfere with your sleep. Plus, the chic, minimalist design looks so cute on my bedside table.

I love that I can choose from various sunrise hues inspired by real places (I rotate between Dubai and Tulum), and I really love that the lamp helps me wake up feeling more rested.

Of course, with this noticeable improvement in my wake-ups, I began researching other ways to improve my routine.

Enter the Loftie Clock, a device so soothing it shouldn't even be called an alarm clock.

Loftie Lamp

$249
loftie lamp

Why I love the Loftie Clock

There's a reason the Loftie Clock sits proudly on our lists of the best alarm clocks for heavy sleepers, best white noise machines, and best sound machines.

Loftie's flagship product, the device was engineered by sleep scientists—and it has a band of sleep enthusiasts like myself singing its praises. Using a two-phase alarm, the clock mimics your body's natural rising process for a more gentle wake-up than what you're likely used to.

Like the lamp, the clock is operated using the Loftie app, where you can fully customize the tone and volume and set alarms for each day of the week. And the sound itself? It's surprisingly, well, not alarming.

loftie nighstand bundle 20% off
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

What's really changed my sleep quality, though, is the clock's prebed features. With breathwork, sound baths, and guided meditations, the Loftie Clock elevates my entire bedtime experience.

I love easing into sleep with a guided meditation and using the white noise settings to ensure I'll achieve a deep sleep throughout the night. Each morning I'm woken up so seamlessly, I often don't even realize the alarm has actually gone off.

The best part? My screen time has gone way down because it's so much easier for me to get out of bed in the morning.

Loftie Clock

$149
Loftie Alarm Clock

The takeaway

Can't pick between the two? The lamp and clock complement each other perfectly in Loftie Nightstand Bundle, which also saves you $39. Whether you choose one or both, I promise you'll be kicking your phone alarm clock (and all its blue-light sleep hindrance) to the curb.

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

