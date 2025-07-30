Advertisement
Trouble Waking Up? Ditch Your Phone Alarm & Try The Natural Method I Swear By
Setting an alarm is never fun, but as someone who values rest and recovery, I know the benefits of waking up at the same time every single day.
As I've perfected my wake-up routine, I've found that one simple swap has made the biggest difference for my mornings: ditching my phone alarm for the Loftie Lamp and the Loftie Clock.
I cannot express how positive the impact of these two products has been on my sleep hygiene, but (knowing how important sleep is for your health) I'm down to try.
FYI
Why I love the Loftie Lamp
Story time: I hate the feeling of waking up to a blaring alarm. So much so that unless I had an absurdly early flight or meeting, I'd typically just roll the dice and let my body do its thing (i.e., wake up whenever it wanted to).
Still, my wake-ups remained fairly harsh. I'd typically scroll on my phone until I fell asleep, and I'd reach for it to check the time first thing in the morning (not exactly the healthiest way to sandwich your sleep). Even when I opted for a book before bed, I was reading in bright light that made it difficult for my body to wind down.
The Loftie Lamp changed all that. It has a sunset wind-down setting that gradually fades to help my body prepare for sleep and a dim hue that mimics the natural sunrise to wake me up.
There's even a "reading mode" bright enough to see the pages but not so harsh that it will interfere with your sleep. Plus, the chic, minimalist design looks so cute on my bedside table.
I love that I can choose from various sunrise hues inspired by real places (I rotate between Dubai and Tulum), and I really love that the lamp helps me wake up feeling more rested.
Of course, with this noticeable improvement in my wake-ups, I began researching other ways to improve my routine.
Enter the Loftie Clock, a device so soothing it shouldn't even be called an alarm clock.
Why I love the Loftie Clock
There's a reason the Loftie Clock sits proudly on our lists of the best alarm clocks for heavy sleepers, best white noise machines, and best sound machines.
Loftie's flagship product, the device was engineered by sleep scientists—and it has a band of sleep enthusiasts like myself singing its praises. Using a two-phase alarm, the clock mimics your body's natural rising process for a more gentle wake-up than what you're likely used to.
What's really changed my sleep quality, though, is the clock's prebed features. With breathwork, sound baths, and guided meditations, the Loftie Clock elevates my entire bedtime experience.
I love easing into sleep with a guided meditation and using the white noise settings to ensure I'll achieve a deep sleep throughout the night. Each morning I'm woken up so seamlessly, I often don't even realize the alarm has actually gone off.
The best part? My screen time has gone way down because it's so much easier for me to get out of bed in the morning.
The takeaway
Kick your phone alarm clock (and all its blue-light sleep hindrance) to the curb. Right now you can score both the Loftie clock and lamp for 20% off with the code SLEEPYSEVEN. It might just be your last chance to score these sleep essentials before the brand stops shipping to the U.S.