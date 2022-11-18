Here's how a usual night goes when I take the supplement: I'm in bed by 9:30 p.m. (I'm sure to shut off electronics and stop drinking or eating heavy food well before then) with every intention of reading a few pages of a book. But I hardly ever get very far. My body just feels ready to get into a great sleep, so I fall asleep very quickly. I know I'm getting deep, REM sleep because I go through some dream states.

If I do need to get up to go to the bathroom or something, I can fall back asleep without laying there forever. I used to keep a pencil and paper by my bed at night because when I'd wake up, my mind would be busy with the things I couldn't forget to do the next day. Since taking sleep support+, I haven't had to use that nearly as much. My mind just stays quiet until I wake up around 5:30, having gotten about eight hours of sleep.

Now, I almost always start and end my day feeling really good. I don't feel like I need a lot of caffeine to make it through an afternoon energy dip. After years of irregular and disrupted sleep, I finally know the benefits of a solid night's rest thanks to this supplement.*