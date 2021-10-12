“We want to be thinking about this, because testosterone tends to decline starting in your late 20s,” notes Gottfried (for both men and women). It’s a natural process that happens to everyone, but if your diet is filled with excess sugar and you’re under tons of stress, she says the hormone can decline at an earlier and faster rate.

So to keep testosterone levels up to par, experts often recommend ​​a nutrient-dense diet rich in healthy fats, as well as regular exercise, quality sleep, and stress management. It’s advice for optimizing your health at large, but considering your hormones are at the root of so many bodily functions, it make sense these well-being practices would have an effect. Some supplements have been shown to help restore low testosterone levels as well.

Everyone’s body is different, so it’s important to consult a doctor if you’re at all concerned about testosterone levels; but the general lifestyle and nutrition advice above can help out in a bunch of avenues, too.