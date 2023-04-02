To me, there is little more sensorially appealing than a lightweight oil. The delicate slip and easy glide feels like silk across the skin. There’s something so satisfying about the way it dissipates and sinks in, almost instantly. It feels like an effortless luxury—a quiet indulgence, a simple moment so precious.

As I’ve gotten older, my obsession has only grown. I practically drown myself in these little bottles of liquid gold, desperate to get every inch of me covered. Well thanks to my, let’s call it, enthusiasm, I’ve become quite the pro at identifying a really fabulous oil. So I’m here to share my favorites here, along with cherished selects from the rest of the mbg beauty team (who also have quite the discerning taste). Here, our favorite oils that our skin is drinking up at the moment.