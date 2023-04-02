Must Try: 5 Lightweight Oils That Are Beauty Editor Approved For An All Over Glow
To me, there is little more sensorially appealing than a lightweight oil. The delicate slip and easy glide feels like silk across the skin. There’s something so satisfying about the way it dissipates and sinks in, almost instantly. It feels like an effortless luxury—a quiet indulgence, a simple moment so precious.
As I’ve gotten older, my obsession has only grown. I practically drown myself in these little bottles of liquid gold, desperate to get every inch of me covered. Well thanks to my, let’s call it, enthusiasm, I’ve become quite the pro at identifying a really fabulous oil. So I’m here to share my favorites here, along with cherished selects from the rest of the mbg beauty team (who also have quite the discerning taste). Here, our favorite oils that our skin is drinking up at the moment.
mindbodygreen dry body oil
Ever since I got my hands on a bottle of our dry body oil—years ago, in miniature sample sizes from the lab—I haven’t been able to keep my personal collection in stock. I have lost count of the bottles I’ve used at this point, regularly reaching the bottom of the jar and desperate for more. (Luckily now that it’s in full production and out in the world, I have a much easier time keeping myself stocked up.) Someone described the dry oil as “like nothing I’ve tried before” to me, and I really do think she’s right: The feel of this formula is special.
The slightly gold-tinted liquid is made from light-as-air sunflower seed and organic safflower seed oils, two botanical extracts high in fatty acids and lipids. It's infused with vitamin E and prickly pear seed oil for antioxidant support and olive-derived squalane for barrier support. It makes your skin absolutely luminous—it’s my secret ingredient for glowing skin.
Ranavat Fortifying Hair Serum
"I’ve raved about this hair serum in countless stories at this point. Will that stop me from recommending it to everyone I meet? Not a chance. With a base of sunflower oil, the star formula remains non-greasy and lightweight, yet it deeply hydrates my strands with nourishing fatty acids. I use it as a pre-shampoo mask, a leave-in growth serum, and to refresh dry ends. It’s truly a miracle hair oil, and the jasmine scent smells just luxurious." — mbg beauty editor Jamie Schneider
Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil
"My favorite compliment to receive is that my skin looks dewy, and luckily I’ve been hearing this a lot lately. My secret: Every morning, I mix a few drops of this face oil with my SPF. Even if I apply a layer of foundation on top, the noteworthy glow this blend provides still shines through. Rosehip and jojoba oil are joined by noni extract for a cocktail that's equal parts hydrating, brightening, and protective for the skin—what more could you ask for?" — mbg assistant beauty editor Hannah Frye
14th Night The Hair Elixir
"Some hair oils are too heavy to use on dry stands, others too light to really make a difference. This one falls perfectly in the middle, hence why I can’t stop using it. I dispense 4-5 drops in my palms and scrunch the oil into my wavy strands every morning. Any frizz that was triggered by my blowout or friction from sleeping is immediately soothed, yet my hair still feels freshly clean. The blend includes six (yes, only six) natural oils and botanical extracts, sans fillers ingredients. The beautiful bottle and elegant dropper are just the cherry on top." — mbg assistant beauty editor Hannah Frye
Eve Lom Renewal Treatment Oil
"A relatively newer addition to my routine, but one I don’t plan on replacing any time soon. I try to practice gua sha every morning (I tend to wake up super puffy), and this has become my favorite blend to provide some slip: Argan, meadowfoam, and rosehip oils feed my skin fatty acids, while the ceramides and stabilized vitamin C support the skin barrier and collagen synthesis. Every stroke sends my skin some much-needed T.L.C., and as a bonus, it comes with a complimentary rose quartz gua sha." — mbg beauty editor Jamie Schneider
The takeaway
As a beauty editor with an affinity for all oils of all kinds, I know a great lightweight oil from a good one—be it for hair, skin, or body. These are the oils our team can't put down.
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. In her current role, she covers all the latest trends in the clean and natural beauty space, as well as lifestyle topics, such as travel. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.