Conducted by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University, this study investigated optogenetics, the use of light to stimulate or inhibit neurons (the main type of brain cell). While light therapy has been studied many times before—in fact, optogenetics was first developed more than 20 years ago—this study tested a new technique that aims to cause long-term changes in neuron activity by altering something called neuronal membrane capacitance, which refers to how quickly a brain cell can respond when it receives an input.

The study found that this technique can indeed lead to long-term changes in neuron behavior that don't require any other interventions. At the moment, researchers plan to use the new technique as a research tool to better understand what's happening in the brain, but hopefully, in the future, it can be used therapeutically for brain-related conditions like Alzheimer's or psychiatric diseases.